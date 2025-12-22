Rohit Sharma's honest admission after 2023 heartbreak: ‘Was completely devastated, there was no energy left in my body’

19 November 2023. The date will be etched in the memories of every Indian cricket fan as billions of hearts broke following the Men in Blue's loss to Australia in the World Cup final. After dominating the tournament with 10 consecutive wins, Rohit Sharma's men faltered when it mattered the most, losing by six wickets.

Playing in a home World Cup after 12 years, Rohit's India played flawless cricket throughout the tournament. From decimating the likes of Australia, England and Pakistan in the group stages, India demolished New Zealand in the semifinals, thanks to a seven-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami.

In a candid revelation, the 38-year-old Rohit admitted that it took at least two months to recover from that heartbreaking loss and to bring himself back. “My only goal was to win the World Cup, whether it was the T20 World Cup or the 2023 World Cup,” Rohit said at a Masters' Union event on Sunday.

“So when it didn't happen, I was completely devastated. There was no energy left in my body. It took me a couple of months to recover and bring myself back,” added the former Indian captain, who now only plays ODIs.

'I didn't want to play this sport anymore' Ever since taking over the captaincy in 2021 from Virat Kohli, Rohit has said his only motive is to win a World Cup. After the loss in 2023, he even contemplated retiring from the sport. But he added that the hunger to win a World Cup - ODI or T20I - kept him going.

“After the 2023 World Cup final, I was completely distraught and felt like I didn't want to play this sport anymore because it had taken everything out of me, and I felt I had nothing left,” said Rohit.

“It was a very tough time for me personally because I had put everything into that World Cup, not just two or three months before it, but ever since I took over the captaincy in 2022,” revealed Rohit.

Massive relief for Rohit Sharma The next year, Rohit lifted the World Cup as a captain. While he was a part of the inaugural T20 World Cup-winning Indian team in 2007, winning the silverware as a captain came as a massive relief for the Mumbaikar. The next year, Rohit added another feather in his cap, leading the Men in Blue to an ICC Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai.

Having retired from the T20Is and Tests, Rohit has repeatedly said in interviews that his only aim is to win the 2027 World Cup, which he considers “unfinished business”. To keep up with the demands of the game, the right-hander shed almost 10 kgs in a massive transformation. Performance-wise, Rohit is in brilliant form, having scored hundreds in Australia and fifties against South Africa at home.

