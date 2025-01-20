Rohit Sharma’s incredible gesture towards Ravi Shastri, ICC Champions Trophy at Wankhede wins hearts: Watch videos

Rohit Sharma might be a no-nonsense person when he is on the field but the Indian captain is on of the most humble individuals off the field. The 37-year-old was one of notable invitees at the Wankhede Stadium among the galaxy of stars, which included Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Diana Edulji, Ajinkya Rahane, etc. during Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) 50th anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

During the event, there was a segment when the stalwarts of Mumbai cricket were called on stage to speak a few words. The seating arrangement made for the segment was divided into three sections - right, left and centre.

While Gavaskar took one of the centre seats, Shastri chose one on the left. Rohit, who walked to the stage a bit later, urged the former India head coach to shift to the centre seats, a gesture of respect, considering the latter's stature in Indian cricket. Upon Rohit's request Shastri sat beside Gavaskar, while Rohit chose to be on the left section.

Watch Rohit's gesture towards Shastri

But that wasn't all. Rohit did the same during a photo session with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as well. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is on a world tour and is currently in Mumbai.

Gavaskar calls Rohit to be in front of Champions Trophy

Menwhile, Rohit promised to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for the fans, which starts next month. "We will embark on another tournament. I am sure when we reach Dubai, the wishes of 140 crore people will be behind us, we know that," Rohit said while the crowd erupted in the background. "We will try and do everything we can to bring this trophy back here to the Wankhede," he added.

What's next for Rohit Sharma? Ahead of the ODI series against England, starting next month, the India captain will don Mumbai's Ranji Trophy jersey after a decade when they take on Jammu and Kashmir on January 23. However, it is unclear, if Rohit will play a second Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya, starting on January 30. Post that, Rohit will be joining the India camp for the England ODIs.