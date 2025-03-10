Rohit Sharma’s men receive grand welcome at team hotel after winning Champions Trophy 2025, video goes viral

Team India received a grand welcome at their hotel after winning the Champions Trophy with staff showering them with flowers, playing dhol and lighting up some fireworks to show appreciation for the Men in Blue. Notably, India had played all their 5 matches in Dubai, meaning they would have had ample time to get acquainted with the hotel staff.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was also appreciative of the support his team received at the Dubai International Stadium at the final, saying that while it wasn't their home ground but the crowd made it feel like so. He told the broadcasters, “I want to appreciate everyone who came out and supported us. The crowd here has been magnificent, it is not our home ground but they made our home ground. The number of people that came here to watch us play, to give them that win was satsifying,”

India win Champions Trophy 2025: India lifted the Champions Trophy for the third time on Sunday after the Men in Blue chased down a total of 252 runs in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma started the innings with a 76-run knock, but frequent wickets at the end made things difficult for India. A 48-run knock from Shreyas Iyer and an unbeaten 34 from KL Rahul saw India cross the line with 6 balls to spare.

