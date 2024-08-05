Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Rohit Sharma's no-nonsense take on 32 run loss against Sri Lanka: ‘We didn’t play good cricket'

Rohit Sharma's no-nonsense take on 32 run loss against Sri Lanka: ‘We didn’t play good cricket'

Livemint

  • Indian captain Rohit Sharma was blunt in his assessment after the 32 run loss against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI encounter at Colombo on Sunday. Rohit said that Men in Blue lost because they did not play good cricket.

India's captain Rohit Sharma inspects the ball during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, suffered their first defeat of the Sri Lanka series on Sunday as the hosts comfortably beat them by 32 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After the match, India captain Rohit Sharma was blunt in his assessment of his team's performance, saying that his side did not play good cricket during Sunday's clash.

Speaking to the presentors after the match, Rohit said, “We didn't play good cricket, that's why we lost the game. We do understand the nature of this surface and the nature of how the game is going to go as well. It gets really, really tough in the middle overs. So you have to try and capitalize in the powerplay and get as many runs as possible. That's what both openers were trying to do. But we were just not good enough today,"

India captain Rohit Sharma has continued his aggressive approach in the two ODIs of the Sri Lanka series so far, scoring 58 and 65 runs respectively. Rohit reiterated that despite the loss in the 2nd ODI, he would continue with his risky approach as it was getting him runs.

“The reason I got 65 runs is because of the way I batted. When I bat like that, there is bound to be risk taking, and I'm not afraid to do that. Whenever you get out, whether you score 100, 50 or zero, you feel disappointed if you don't get across the line. But that won't change my intent," the Indian skipper added

Notably, India were chasing a total of 241 runs in spin-friendly conditions in Colombo on Sunday. However, apart from skipper Rohit Sharma and middle-order batsman Axar, all the other stars in the Indian line-up failed to perform as the Men in Blue eventually lost the match by 32 runs.

