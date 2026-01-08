Rohit Sharma's parenting lesson at Mumbai airport wins internet; ‘Don't bring a child into middle...’; video goes viral

Rohit Sharma once again displayed his cool temperament off the field as he gave a parenting lesson to the father of a little girl who came into his path, surrounded by paparazzi. The incident took place at Mumbai airport on Wednesday on his way to Vadodara to join the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand, which starts on January 11.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit suddenly stumbled upon the little girl. Noticing the kid unattended by her parents, the Indian cricketer immediately stopped and guarded the small girl amidst the chaos, ensuring the safety of the child.

Rohit gently held the hand of the girl and reminded her parents that children should never be unattended. “Aise bache ko beech mein mat laao (Don't bring a child into the middle like this),” Rohit was heard saying to the father of the small girl.

As he handed the kid to her parents, Rohit once again reminded them, “galat karte ho yaar (you are doing it wrong).” In another video, Rohit was seen landing from the aircraft along with Team India fitness coach T Dilip and teammate KL Rahul at the Vadodara airport. Dubbed as ‘parenting masterclass’, fans on social media hailed Rohit for his kind gesture.

What's next for Rohit Sharma? Coming from the New Year break, Rohit has joined the Indian camp in Vadodara for three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Having already retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit is only available in ODIs. Following the first ODI in Vadodara on January 11, India and New Zealand travel to Rajkot (January 14) and Indore (January 18) in the final two matches.

India vs New Zealand ODI squads India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.