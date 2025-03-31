Rohit Sharma’s poor IPL form continues, retirement calls get louder for ex-Mumbai Indians captain; ‘not made for T20s’

Rohit Sharma was dismissed fo just 13 runs off 12 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders during their IPL 2025 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

Koushik Paul
Updated31 Mar 2025, 10:42 PM IST
Rohit Sharma plays a shot against KKR in their IPL 2025 match.
Rohit Sharma plays a shot against KKR in their IPL 2025 match. (AFP)

Rohit Sharma's poor form with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) continued after the former Mumbai Indians captain fell for just 13 runs off 12 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a paltry 117 runs, Rohit Sharma started on a cautious note before breaking the shackles with a six off Harshit Rana over long-off on a free-hit. Baring that, the India captain struggled to get going an relied on singles and twos while his opening partner Ryan Rickelton went hard against the opposition bowlers.

However, Rohit Sharma's brief stay came to an end when the right hander got a top edge only for Harshit Rana to take a single catch at mid-off off the bowling of Andre Russell.

Rohit wasn't included into the Mumbai Indians playing XI initially. Instead, he came in as a Impact Player, replacing young Kerala spinner Vignesh Puthur. His scores in the first two games read 0 (vs Chennai Super Kings) and 8 (vs Gujarat Titans).

However, his brief stay in the middle disappointed the fans who called for his immediate retirement. Some even trolled the 37-year-old.

Here's what fans have to say on Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians register first win

Meanwhile, debutant Ashwani Kumar's 4/24 and Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 62 handed Mumbai Indians a comfortable eight-wicket win over KKR. Opting to bowl, Mumbai Indians rode on Ashwani Kumar's brilliant display with the ball to bundle out KKR for 116 before they chased down the target in 12.5 overs.

Left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar became the first Indian to take four wickets on an IPL debut and help restrict KKR, who were bowled out in 16.2 overs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored for KKR with 26.

First Published:31 Mar 2025, 10:20 PM IST
