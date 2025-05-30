Rohit Sharma's records in IPL playoffs: A look into former Mumbai Indians captain's numbers before GT vs MI Eliminator

Rohit Sharma might have won five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, but the former Mumbai Indians captain have never been a heavyweight. In 18 seasons so far in IPL, Rohit have crossed the 500-run mark only once in his career. The Mumbai Indians opener is just 43 runs away from becoming the second batter after Virat Kohli to reach 7000 runs.

Despite his aura of being the most successful IPL captain, his numbers in the playoffs does little to justify the kind of player he is. Ahead of the Mumbai Indians' Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans, here's a look into how Rohit has performed in IPL playoffs.

In 22 matches in IPL playoffs, Rohit scored 316 runs. He has two fifty-plus scores to his name in IPL playoffs with a highest of 68 against Delhi Capitals in the final of 2020 edition. Notably, Rohit got out nine times in single digits in IPL playoffs. Also, both his fifties in IPL playoffs have come during the final matches (2020 and 2015).

Rohit Sharma's detailed statistics in IPL playoffs

Opposition Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Year Delhi Daredevils 5* 11 0 0 45.45 2009 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 24 23 1 1 104.34 2009 Chennai Super Kings 2 5 0 0 40.00 2010 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 0 4 0 0 0 2010 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 0 2011 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 15 1 0 86.66 2011 Chennai Super Kings 14 19 0 0 73.68 2012 Chennai Super Kings 8 15 0 0 53.33 2013 Rajasthan Royals 2 8 0 0 25 2013 Chennai Super Kings 2 5 0 0 40.00 2013 Chennai Super Kings 20 16 3 0 125 2014 Chennai Super Kings 19 14 1 1 135.71 2015 Chennai Super Kings 50 26 6 2 192.31 2015 Rising Pune Supergiant 1 2 0 0 50 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders 26 24 1 1 108.33 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant 24 22 4 0 109.09 2017 Chennai Super Kings 4 2 1 0 200 2019 Chennai Super Kings 15 14 1 1 107.14 2019 Delhi Capitals 0 1 0 0 0 2020 Delhi Capitals 68 51 5 4 133.33 2020 Lucknow Super Giants 11 10 1 1 110 2023 Gujarat Titans 8 7 1 0 114.28 2023

Rohit Sharma's runs in IPL 2025 In IPL 2025, Rohit had a mixed bag as far his runs are concerned. In 13 games, Rohit managed to score 329 runs at an average of 27.42. He managed to score three fifty-plus scores with a best of 76 not out.

