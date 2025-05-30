Rohit Sharma's records in IPL playoffs: A look into former Mumbai Indians captain's numbers before GT vs MI Eliminator

Rohit Sharma might have won five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, but the former Mumbai Indians captain have never been a heavyweight. In 18 seasons so far in IPL, Rohit have crossed the 500-run mark only once in his career. The Mumbai Indians opener is just 43 runs away from becoming the second batter after Virat Kohli to reach 7000 runs.
Despite his aura of being the most successful IPL captain, his numbers in the playoffs does little to justify the kind of player he is. Ahead of the Mumbai Indians' Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans, here's a look into how Rohit has performed in IPL playoffs.
In 22 matches in IPL playoffs, Rohit scored 316 runs. He has two fifty-plus scores to his name in IPL playoffs with a highest of 68 against Delhi Capitals in the final of 2020 edition. Notably, Rohit got out nine times in single digits in IPL playoffs. Also, both his fifties in IPL playoffs have come during the final matches (2020 and 2015).
|Opposition
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Year
|Delhi Daredevils
|5*
|11
|0
|0
|45.45
|2009
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|24
|23
|1
|1
|104.34
|2009
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|2010
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2010
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2011
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|15
|1
|0
|86.66
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|19
|0
|0
|73.68
|2012
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|15
|0
|0
|53.33
|2013
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25
|2013
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|2013
|Chennai Super Kings
|20
|16
|3
|0
|125
|2014
|Chennai Super Kings
|19
|14
|1
|1
|135.71
|2015
|Chennai Super Kings
|50
|26
|6
|2
|192.31
|2015
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50
|2017
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|26
|24
|1
|1
|108.33
|2017
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|24
|22
|4
|0
|109.09
|2017
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200
|2019
|Chennai Super Kings
|15
|14
|1
|1
|107.14
|2019
|Delhi Capitals
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2020
|Delhi Capitals
|68
|51
|5
|4
|133.33
|2020
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|10
|1
|1
|110
|2023
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|7
|1
|0
|114.28
|2023
In IPL 2025, Rohit had a mixed bag as far his runs are concerned. In 13 games, Rohit managed to score 329 runs at an average of 27.42. He managed to score three fifty-plus scores with a best of 76 not out.
