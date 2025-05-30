Rohit Sharma's records in IPL playoffs: A look into former Mumbai Indians captain's numbers before GT vs MI Eliminator

In 22 matches in IPL playoffs, Rohit Sharma scored 316 runs with two fifty-plus scores to his name. Also, both his fifties in IPL playoffs have come during the final matches (2020 and 2015).

Koushik Paul
Updated30 May 2025, 06:09 PM IST
Rohit Sharma will play a crucial role in Mumbai Indians' Eliminator against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
Rohit Sharma will play a crucial role in Mumbai Indians' Eliminator against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. (PTI)

Rohit Sharma might have won five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, but the former Mumbai Indians captain have never been a heavyweight. In 18 seasons so far in IPL, Rohit have crossed the 500-run mark only once in his career. The Mumbai Indians opener is just 43 runs away from becoming the second batter after Virat Kohli to reach 7000 runs.

Despite his aura of being the most successful IPL captain, his numbers in the playoffs does little to justify the kind of player he is. Ahead of the Mumbai Indians' Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans, here's a look into how Rohit has performed in IPL playoffs.

In 22 matches in IPL playoffs, Rohit scored 316 runs. He has two fifty-plus scores to his name in IPL playoffs with a highest of 68 against Delhi Capitals in the final of 2020 edition. Notably, Rohit got out nine times in single digits in IPL playoffs. Also, both his fifties in IPL playoffs have come during the final matches (2020 and 2015).

Rohit Sharma's detailed statistics in IPL playoffs

OppositionRunsBalls4s6sSRYear
Delhi Daredevils5*110045.452009
Royal Challengers Bengaluru242311104.342009
Chennai Super Kings250040.002010
Royal Challengers Bengaluru040002010
Kolkata Knight Riders000002011
Royal Challengers Bengaluru13151086.662011
Chennai Super Kings14190073.682012
Chennai Super Kings8150053.332013
Rajasthan Royals2800252013
Chennai Super Kings250040.002013
Chennai Super Kings2016301252014
Chennai Super Kings191411135.712015
Chennai Super Kings502662192.312015
Rising Pune Supergiant1200502017
Kolkata Knight Riders262411108.332017
Rising Pune Supergiant242240109.092017
Chennai Super Kings42102002019
Chennai Super Kings151411107.142019
Delhi Capitals010002020
Delhi Capitals685154133.332020
Lucknow Super Giants1110111102023
Gujarat Titans8710114.282023

Rohit Sharma's runs in IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, Rohit had a mixed bag as far his runs are concerned. In 13 games, Rohit managed to score 329 runs at an average of 27.42. He managed to score three fifty-plus scores with a best of 76 not out.

