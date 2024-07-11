Rohit Sharma's retirement: Hardik Pandya to lead India in T20Is vs Sri Lanka; KL Rahul to lead in…
After Rohit Sharma's announced to retire from T20Is after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, BCCI sources said that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to lead Team India in the shortest format of the game. They also added that wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is set to lead the team in One Day International (ODIs).