Rohit Sharma's slow strike rate against KKR draws ire on social media: ‘Kab tak defend karenge’
Rohit Sharma's struggles continue as Mumbai Indians face another loss in IPL. Netizens express disappointment over his low strike rate and former skipper's inability to score big runs. Former South African skipper Shaun Pollock also raises concerns about Sharma's form.
Mumbai Indians suffered their ninth defeat of this year's IPL with an 18-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. While yet another defeat for Mumbai Indians is a sore point for their fans, the form of former skipper and opener Rohit Sharma has also come under scrutiny.