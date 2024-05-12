Mumbai Indians suffered their ninth defeat of this year's IPL with an 18-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. While yet another defeat for Mumbai Indians is a sore point for their fans, the form of former skipper and opener Rohit Sharma has also come under scrutiny.

Since his century against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings last month, Rohit Sharma has looked out of form. In his last 7 innings, the former MI captain has only reached double figures twice, with a highest score of 36 against Punjab Kings.

Moreover, Rohit's 19-run knock against KKR came at a strike rate of less than a run a ball as his team chased down a total of 158 in 16 overs. Rohit Sharma's form will also become an issue as he will soon be donning the Indian colours when he leads the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup next month.

Netizens react to Rohit Sharma's low strike rate against KKR:

Netizens weren't happy about Rohit Sharma scoring at a strike rate of less than 100 in a high scoring affair at Eden Gardens. While some users shared statistics about Rohit's performance in the last few matches and other went on draw comparisons with Virat Kohli's excellent form in IPL 2024.

One user on X wrote, “If Mumbai Indians have a horror season then a lot of credit goes to Rohit Sharma's performance. I know a lot of things go wrong but Hitman could have scored tons of runs with bat and make them realise he is still the best. He looks clueless with the bat."

Another user wrote, “Just found an Insane stat of this IPL. 27 batsman scored more than 300 runs in this season and Rohit Sharma has the 2nd lowest strike rate among all of them."

One user compared Rohit's innings against KKR to a Test innings, they wrote, “Incredible test innings, kab takk log defend karenge"



Some users also came out in support of Rohit Sharma who has played a lot of cricket in the last 15 months. One such user wrote, “Rohit Sharma is playing continuous cricket for India since the past 15 months without any break & personal leave. Amidst all the politics & drama in this period, He's silent & facing everything all alone. Form breakdown was inevitable.Just think about his mental health."

Shaun Pollock's take on Rohit Sharma's form:

Former South African skipper Shaun Pollock also shared concerns about Rohit Sharma's form stating that more than the dismissals it is the manner in which the veteran batter is getting out that is concerning. He said, "It's the manner in which he's getting out that will be more concerning for him. He's one of those when he's playing straight down the ground, there's not much that can go wrong, but he has tried to introduce a bit of a fiddly element to the game. To get the odd scoop here but he's popping the odd one up in the air. If he gets a good nut, he won't be too concerned, but to be honest, he's kind of got out to soft dismissals, to be honest."

