Rohit Sharma’s son’s name revealed as wife Ritika Sajdeh takes social media for special announcement

The name of Rohit Sharma's newborn son was finally revealed on Sunday as wife Ritika Sajdeh took to Instagram to for the special announcement. The Indian captain became father for the second time on November 15 when Ritika gave birth to a baby boy. Earlier, the couple had a daughter Samaira, who was born in 2018.

Taking to Instagram story, Ritika shared a beautiful Christmas-themed family picture with names of all four - 'Ro' for Rohit, ‘Rits’ for Ritika, ‘Sammy’ for Samaira and Ahaan for their new-born son.

Earlier, Rohit had missed India's first Test against Australia in Perth due to the birth of Ayaan. He reached Australia on November 24 and hit the nets straightaway with the pink ball. Earlier, this week, Rohit led the Indian team to a official reception hosted by the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Parliament House.

Rohit highlighted the strong ties between the two countries in his speech and praised the vibrant culture of the nation. "India and Australia. We go back a long way, whether it’s sports, whether it is trade relations," the Indian captain said.

"Over the years, we have enjoyed coming to this part of the world, playing cricket, and enjoying a variety of the culture in the country. And obviously, Australia is one of the challenging places to come and play cricket because of the passion people have, the competitiveness that every player possesses," the 37-year-old added.

