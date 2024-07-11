Rahul Dravid's three-year journey as India head coach came to an end after the T20 World Cup. Notably, Dravid took over from Ravi Shastri in 2021 and will be succeeded by Gautam Gambhir. During Dravid's tenure, the Men in Blue reached the final of the World Test Championship, the 2023 ODI World Cup and also won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

After the BCCI officially appointed Gautam Gambhir as the next India coach earlier this week, social media was abuzz with an outpouring of love. Among those sharing their appreciation for Rahul Dravid were World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

In a story on Instagram, Ritika wrote, "So many emotions, you mean so much to our entire family. You will be missed so much. I think Sammy will miss you the most,"

Rohit and Dravid's special relationship:

Dravid and Rohit have shared a special bond ever since the latter took over as the all-format captain of the Men in Blue in 2022. Dravid had also recently revealed that it was a phone call from skipper Rohit that kept him in the coach's chair till the end of the T20 World Cup.

In an emotional post on Instagram praising Dravid, Rohit wrote, “I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I’m not sure I ever will so here’s my attempt."

“Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you."

“That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished. My wife refers to you as my work wife and I’m lucky to get to call you that too" Rohit added.

