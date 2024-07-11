Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika bids emotional farewell to Rahul Dravid: ‘You mean so much to our family’
Rahul Dravid concludes his successful tenure as India head coach after the T20 World Cup. Gautam Gambhir is set to take over, receiving warm wishes on social media. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh shared their gratitude for Dravid.
Rahul Dravid's three-year journey as India head coach came to an end after the T20 World Cup. Notably, Dravid took over from Ravi Shastri in 2021 and will be succeeded by Gautam Gambhir. During Dravid's tenure, the Men in Blue reached the final of the World Test Championship, the 2023 ODI World Cup and also won the 2024 T20 World Cup.