Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh's FIRST reaction as hitman announces retirement from Test cricket

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh on Wednesday reacted to the icon's announcement of retirement from Test cricket.

Sharing Rohit Sharma's Instagram story on her own stories, Ritika put a bunch of emojis to express her emotions.

“❤️🫡🥹💔,” she wrote, perfectly capturing her emotions.

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect ending all speculations about his future in the longest format.

Take a look at Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram story:

Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram story

Rohit Sharma retires from Test cricket Team India captain Rohit Sharma has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a celebrated chapter in his international career. The 38-year-old batter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, expressing gratitude to fans and reflecting on his journey in the longest format of the game.

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit wrote on his Instagram story.

Rohit Sharma made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 matches, scoring 4,301 runs. His red-ball career includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in 2019.

India will now have a new Test captain. It should also be noted that Rohit Sharma announced his T20 international retirement earlier. This leaves the ace batter with playing in a single format – the One Day Internationals.

The possible choices for a new India Test captain include Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

Rohit endured a particularly difficult run during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he had to drop himself from the playing XI owing to poor form but he had ruled out retirement at that stage.

There was also widespread speculation about his differences with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, who had vowed to end the "star culture" in Indian cricket after taking charge last year in July.

