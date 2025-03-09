Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh's reaction went viral on the social media platform X as Shubman Gill's catch out in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 finals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

“Shocking reaction from Ritika Sajdeh after Shubman Gill's drop catch,” said a social media user, Mufa Adani, in his post on the social media platform X.

Netizens React People on the social media platform X responded to Ritika Sajdeh's reactions throughout the match.

“Rohit Sharma is so lucky to have a wife like Ritika Sajdeh tbh….” said a social media user, Anshuman, appreciating her supporting team in India and her husband in Dubai.

“Find a girl like Ritika Sajdeh for yourself, who will support you in your thick and thin and will always be there for you no matter what the situation is,” said Anshuman in another post.

Others like Ashish Kumar appreciated the sight of Ritika Sajdeh watching and supporting Rohit Sharma as he kept striking boundaries on Sunday.

Neha Dubey was among many others who called Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh “Cutieess”, sharing some snippets from Sunday's Champions Trophy 2025 final.

India vs New Zealand On Sunday, New Zealand, after winning the toss against India, decided to take up batting first and scored 251 runs with the loss of 7 wickets as of the first innings.

According to live cricket score data, India needs 124 runs from 22 overs to defeat New Zealand on March 9 and win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. India has lost three wickets, losing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, so far on Sunday.