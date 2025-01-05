Rohit, Virat urged to play country cricket after BGT flop show; Ex-India star says ‘England will be same’

Veteran Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's struggle runs have intensified especially during the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. While Kohli has struggled with deliveries outside the off stump, Rohit has failed to get timing right and is often found late on the ball. The sub-par performances by the two batters have led to widespread criticism and even Rohit dropping himself from the playing XI for the last match in Sydney.

With India not playing Test cricket for a while, the team management and selectors will have a big call to make on the future of senior cricketers and the future of the team going forward. The next assignment that India face will be in England where the swinging conditions are likely to challenge their batters.

Sanjay Manjrekar wants Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma to play Test cricket: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently dissected the problems with both cricketers and stated that they should be asked to play county cricket in Australia before selectors take a call on whether to include them for England series.

Speaking on Star Sports, Manjrekar said, “Kohli, with the body of work he has had, his impact and tenacity every time he comes, he’s giving his very best. All the confidence he had is getting eroded. He’s backing himself, giving himself the best chance with his fitness and application. But clearly, there is a technical problem and now; there is a problem of confidence as well.”

“The next series is not going to be easy for Virat as in England, it will be more or less the same. There will be swinging balls outside the off stump. But if both Rohit and Virat intend to continue, and the selectors want to back them, I would like to see both of them play county cricket and convince the people who will take the big call whether they are ready. Retirement is up to the individual while leaving people out is up to the selectors,” Manjrekar added