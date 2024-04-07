Romario Shepherd was relatively unknown batter till Sunday before he provided Mumbai Indians (MI) with their best finish in IPL history at their home Wankhede Stadium. The batter slammed 32 runs in the final over against Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje to power MI total to whopping 234/5 after 20 overs. This is the third highest total for Mumbai Indians in the history of IPL and highest at their home stadium.

Mumbai Indians surely looked different on Sunday as despite losing another toss, the Hardik Pandya-led side began with a bang. Hitman Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided team with a strong start, but faced some speed breakers after Rohit Sharma's wicket and Suryakumar Yadav's failed comeback in IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje and spinner Axar Patel were looking great on the pitch as they restricted MI batters for a while. Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya played a crucial 39-run innings as Tilak Varma went back to pavilion on a individual score of 6 runs.

Then came Tim David, as he looked in different spirit today as he started with some big shots. Tim David and Hardik Pandya were playing in perfect symphony before Anrich Nortje provided Delhi Capitals with a breakthrough as dismissed Mumbai Indians skipper.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!