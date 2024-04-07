Romario Shepherd's 10 ball 39-run finish provides Mumbai Indians with their third highest IPL total
MI vs DC 2024 IPL: Romario Shepherd slammed ‘4,6,6,6,4,6’ in the final over to score 32 runs against Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje
Romario Shepherd was relatively unknown batter till Sunday before he provided Mumbai Indians (MI) with their best finish in IPL history at their home Wankhede Stadium. The batter slammed 32 runs in the final over against Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje to power MI total to whopping 234/5 after 20 overs. This is the third highest total for Mumbai Indians in the history of IPL and highest at their home stadium.