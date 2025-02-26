Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario has refuted Cristiano Ronaldo's claims of the latter being the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) by not putting the Portuguese even in his top five. The 48-year-old's comments come after the former Manchester United and Real Madrid considered himself as the greatest of all time ahead of the legends who have graced the game like Lionel Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona.

If the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona ruled the football world during their time, no doubt Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the game in the modern era. In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo has won countless trophies with the club and the country and scored 925 career goals so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo's claim didn't go well with the greats of the game like Javier Mascherano, Nahuel Molina and Karim Benzema. Joining the bandwagon was Ronaldo Nazario, who felt that, although his respects his opinion, but doesn't agree with him.

“I don't really like to get into this, I think people have too much self-esteem. I prefer people to talk about what I did and who I was rather than talking about myself,” Ronaldo Nazario told ESPN.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has a fantastic story, he won everything, scored goals in every possible way. He is definitely among the best in history. Now, I don't agree with the best. But I respect his opinion... I would say he is easily in the top 10,” added the former Brazilian international.

Winner of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo Nazario named Pele as the best and tied Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. “Pele number 1 without a doubt, Messi and Maradona tied together, Zico, Romario, Cristiano Ronaldo, (Marco) Van Basten, (Zinedine) Zidane, (Luis) Figo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho Gaucho, a series of players, there are many great players on this list, and I'm sure I'm forgetting some,” he said.

“Every time someone asks me about this ranking, I make a different list. Only these first three are definitive,” said the Brazilian magician.