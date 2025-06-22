Root overtakes Jayasuriya to become 9th highest international cricket run-getter

Leeds [UK], June 22 (ANI): England batter Joe Root overtook Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya to become the ninth-highest run-getter in international cricket on Saturday.

Root achieved this upward movement in the charts during his side's first Test match against India at Leeds.

During his innings, he scored 28 in 58 balls, with two fours. He ultimately fell to Jasprit Bumrah for the 10th time in 25 innings, averaging 29 against him.

In 366 international matches, Root has scored 21,053 runs in 479 innings at an average of 49.30, with 54 centuries and 112 fifties; his best score is 262. He is England's top run-getter of all time across all formats, including Tests and ODIs.

On the other hand, Jayasuriya, the SL legend, scored 21,032 runs in 651 innings at an average of 34.14, with 42 centuries and 103 fifties. His best score is 340.

The top run-getter in international cricket is Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian icon. He has scored 34,357 runs in 664 matches in 782 innings at an average of 48.52, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties. His best score is 248*.

In Test cricket, Root has scored 13,034 runs in 154 matches and 280 innings at an average of 50.71, with 36 centuries and 65 fifties. His best score is 262. In ODIs, he has made 7,126 runs at an average of 49.14 in 180 matches and 169 innings, with 18 centuries and 42 fifties. In 32 T20Is and 30 innings, he has scored 893 runs at an average of 35.72, with a strike rate of 126.30 and five half-centuries. His best score is 90*.

Coming to the match, England ended day two on 209/3, with Ollie Pope (100*) and Harry Brook (0*) unbeaten. A half-century from Ben Duckett (62 in 94 balls, with nine fours) and his century partnership with Pope gave England a boost after the early dismissal of Zak Crawley. Jasprit Bumrah (three wickets) made problems for England with timely strikes but barely found support from other bowlers. England trails by 262 runs.

England, on day one, won the toss and opted to bowl first. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 in 159 balls, with 16 fours), skipper Shubman Gill (147 in 227 balls, with 19 fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes) took India to 471. 430/4 at one point, skipper Ben Stokes (4/66) and Josh Tongue (4/86) caused a collapse. (ANI)