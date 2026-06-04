Roots journey towards Test immortality, Stokes milestone: Lords set to host historic 150th Test match

London [UK], June 4 (ANI): The Lord's Stadium in the UK is set to host its 150th Test match as England takes on New Zealand for the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy on Thursday.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Lord's has hosted more Tests than any other venue in the world.

Since 1884, England has featured in 146 Tests at the Lord's, winning 60, losing 35 and drawing 51, as per ESPNCricinfo.

On the other hand, New Zealand have won just one of their previous 19 Tests at the iconic venue, dating back to 1931. Their last win at Lord's came in the series win in 1999. Since then, they have lost four and drawn four of their six appearances, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Skipper Ben Stokes, who will be 35 on the first morning of the Test match, is just five wickets shy of 250 Test wickets. Stokes has taken 245 wickets in 120 matches at an average of 31.24 and has best figures of 6/22. He has nine four-fers and six five-fers to his name. He will be only ninth bowler to reach the mark. With 345 wickets in 277 international matches, he is also five shy of 350 international wickets.

The series will also start England's premier batter Joe Root's journey towards breaking legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar's all-time high tally of 15,921 Test runs. Currently, he is the second-highest Test run-getter and just 57 runs shy of becoming the second player to reach the 14,000 Test run mark.

In 163 Tests, he has made 13,943 runs at an average of 51.07 and a strike rate of 57.51, with 41 centuries and 66 fifties, with a best score of 262. At Lord's, Root has scored 2,166 runs in 23 Tests and 42 innings at an average of 55.53, with eight centuries and seven fifties.