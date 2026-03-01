Rovman Powell becomes first West Indian batter to hit 150 T20I sixes during T20 World Cup Super 8 match vs India

West Indian big-hitter Rovman Powell played a valuable knock of an unbeaten 34 runs from 19 balls in their must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against India in Kolkata on Sunday.

His knock consisted of three fours and two sixes, and by doing so, he became the first West Indian batter to hit 150 sixes in T20Is.

He had 148 sixes in T20Is ahead of the match against India, and the two sixes on Sunday helped him reach the milestone. Rovman Powell broke the record of former West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran, who has 149 sixes to his name in T20 internationals.

Apart from Powell and Pooran, only two other West Indian batters— Evin Lewis (136 sixes) and the Universe Boss Chris Gayle (124) have hit more than a century of sixes for West Indies in T20Is.

Among current players, Shimron Hetmyer (99 sixes), Shai Hope (90) and Brandon King (80) are closer to getting to the 100-sixes mark in T20Is.

Most sixes for West Indies in T20Is (Top five batters)

Batter No. of sixes Rovman Powell 150 Nicholas Pooran 149 Evin Lewis 136 Chris Gayle 124 Shimron Hetmyer 99

India had won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the City of Joy on Sunday. The West Indies had a mediocre powerplay, scoring just 45 runs but they were yet to lose a wicket during that stage.

However, they lost wickets at regular intervals after the powerplay, and were down to 119/4 in the 15th over. However, Powell showcased brilliance with the bat as he and Jason Holder (37*) forged an unbeaten 76-run for the fifth wicket to take the Caribbean side to 195/4.

At the time of writing this report, India were 12/0 after two overs in their run chase, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson having opened the batting. This is a winner-takes-all contest, with the loser being knocked out of the T20 World Cup.

India, the defending T20 World Cup champions, suffered a 76-run loss to South Africa in their first Super 8 match, before thumping Zimbabwe by 76 runs in their second match.