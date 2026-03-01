Rovman Powell becomes first West Indian batter to hit 150 T20I sixes during T20 World Cup Super 8 match vs India

Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 34 runs from 19 balls to take West Indies to 195/4 in their crucial T20 World Cup match against India.

PN Vishnu
Published1 Mar 2026, 09:43 PM IST
West Indies' Rovman Powell plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Sunday, 1 March 2026. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
West Indies' Rovman Powell plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Sunday, 1 March 2026. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI)

West Indian big-hitter Rovman Powell played a valuable knock of an unbeaten 34 runs from 19 balls in their must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against India in Kolkata on Sunday.

His knock consisted of three fours and two sixes, and by doing so, he became the first West Indian batter to hit 150 sixes in T20Is.

He had 148 sixes in T20Is ahead of the match against India, and the two sixes on Sunday helped him reach the milestone. Rovman Powell broke the record of former West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran, who has 149 sixes to his name in T20 internationals.

Also Read | What's India's highest successful run chase at T20 World Cups?

Apart from Powell and Pooran, only two other West Indian batters— Evin Lewis (136 sixes) and the Universe Boss Chris Gayle (124) have hit more than a century of sixes for West Indies in T20Is.

Among current players, Shimron Hetmyer (99 sixes), Shai Hope (90) and Brandon King (80) are closer to getting to the 100-sixes mark in T20Is.

Also Read | How netizens reacted to Salman Agha's PAK captaincy comment after T20 WC exit

Most sixes for West Indies in T20Is (Top five batters)

 

BatterNo. of sixes
Rovman Powell 150
Nicholas Pooran149
Evin Lewis136
Chris Gayle124
Shimron Hetmyer99

India had won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the City of Joy on Sunday. The West Indies had a mediocre powerplay, scoring just 45 runs but they were yet to lose a wicket during that stage.

However, they lost wickets at regular intervals after the powerplay, and were down to 119/4 in the 15th over. However, Powell showcased brilliance with the bat as he and Jason Holder (37*) forged an unbeaten 76-run for the fifth wicket to take the Caribbean side to 195/4.

Also Read | IND vs WI LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: India lose Abhishek Sharma early

At the time of writing this report, India were 12/0 after two overs in their run chase, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson having opened the batting. This is a winner-takes-all contest, with the loser being knocked out of the T20 World Cup.

India, the defending T20 World Cup champions, suffered a 76-run loss to South Africa in their first Super 8 match, before thumping Zimbabwe by 76 runs in their second match.

India are currently in third place in Group 1 with two points, whereas West Indies, with the same number of points, are in second place. South Africa have already qualified for the semi-finals and will take on New Zealand in Kolkata on Wednesday.

World CupCricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRovman Powell becomes first West Indian batter to hit 150 T20I sixes during T20 World Cup Super 8 match vs India
More