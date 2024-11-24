Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE Updates: Complete list of players bought, retained

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2025 full squad: RCB have retained Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal and Rajat Patidar and are in search for a captain. RCB go into the auction with 83 crore and three RTM options left.   

Koushik Paul
Published24 Nov 2024, 03:28 PM IST
The RCB think-tank is in full work ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
The RCB think-tank is in full work ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. (X)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be another franchise to look up to in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction on Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The three-time finalists go into the auction room with the second-highest purse ( 83 crore) at their disposal, having retained only three players from the previous season - Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal. In IPL 2024, RCB made the playoffs before being eliminated by Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator.

Since the start, RCB have a tendency of putting up star-studded squads every year that included the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Dale Steyn to name a few, but without much success. With Kohli highly unlikely to don the captain's hat again, RCB's primary focus would be to find a captain in the IPL 2025 mega auction after they let go Faf du Plessis.

The Bengaluru franchise also need a wicketkeeper after Dinesh Karthik retired from IPL post IPL 2024. KL Rahul's name has been doing the rounds to join RCB and in case he returns, the dashing wicketkeeper-batter could be considered for captaincy.

While Kohli will open the innings and Patidar anchoring the middle-order, RCB need power-hitters who would dominate the middle overs and at death. With three right-to-match cards available, RCB could buy back Maxwell and pacer Mohammed Siraj, who pretty much completed the core group last year.

Marquee Set 1: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc

Marquee Set 2: KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

RCB full list of players bought in IPL 2025

The IPL 2025 mega auction is yet to start. It will begin at 3 PM IST.

RCB IPL 2025 retained players list

Virat Kohli ( 21 crore), Rajat Patidar ( 11 crore), Yash Dayal ( 5 crore)

RCB IPL 2025 complete squad

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal

