Royal Challengers Bengaluru to play another IPL final: What’s different for RCB this time? These 5 things

Royal Challengers Bengaluru reaching the IPL final again has created huge excitement. It’s been an 18-year wait for them. Now, fans are asking, “What’s different this time?”

This season, many key changes and strong performances suggest that 2025 could finally be the year for RCB.

Captain Rajat Patidar RCB have always been led by seasoned international cricketers. In the previous 3 finals, Bengaluru were helmed by Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori and Virat Kohli, respectively. This time, however, Rajat Patidar will lead them in the IPL 2025 final.

Patidar is still awaiting his T20I debut for Team India. He has played only 1 ODI and 3 Test matches. Though new to captaincy, he has impressed with his calm nature and strong performance. His mix of team unity and individual focus is working.

Record-breaking away form RCB made history this season by winning all away matches in the league stage. No other team managed to do it before in IPL. They even broke old losing streaks at Chepauk (vs CSK) and Eden Gardens (vs KKR).

This shows their strong mindset and ability to handle tough conditions. This will give them confidence ahead of the final in neutral Ahmedabad.

Balanced team contributions This season, RCB are not just about Virat Kohli. While Kohli has hit 8 fifties, others have stepped up too. Phil Salt gave fast starts, Patidar led well, Hazlewood shone with the ball and Suyash impressed as a spinner.

With nine different Player of the Match winners, RCB now look like a complete team. Gone are the days when they depended on stars only.

Dominance in Qualifier 1 RCB reached the final with a powerful win in Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings. They bowled PBKS out for just 101 and chased the target in only 10 overs, winning by 8 wickets.

RCB have always been about confidence and aggression. But, that big win further enhanced their morale. Unlike IPL 2016’s close Qualifier 1, this one was complete domination, that too against the table toppers.

Handling high-pressure situations RCB showed remarkable composure in pressure games this season. They chased 228 against LSG, thanks to RCB debutant Jitesh Sharma. After Kohli’s dismissal in the 12th over, Sharma – who hardly had had insignificant contributions with the bat before this – did not panic. His unbeaten 85 off 33 balls took RCB home.