Royal Challengers Bengaluru release Jacob Bethell just before RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 after consultation with ECB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had to release Jacob Bethell after consultation with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) just before the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, it was announced on Saturday. Having been in the RCB squad as a second choice opener, Bethell got to don the RCB colours in the second half of IPL 2026 after Phil Salt's injury.

Coming in place of Salt, Bethell played seven games, scoring only 96 runs, before sustaining an injury to his left ring finger during RCB's match against Punjab Kings on May 17. He even sat out of RCB's final group-stage encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Taking to X, England Cricket wrote, “The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed with Royal Challengers Bangalore that top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League.”

“He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men’s medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, starting on Thursday 4 June,” it added. Notably, Bethell joined RCB on the back of a century against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 in a losing encounter.

RCB too released a statement on Bethell. “Jacob Bethell sustained an injury to his left ring finger during our game against PBKS. He will return to England to be assessed ahead of their Test series,” the defending champions said in a social media post.

Who will replace Jacob Bethell at RCB in playoffs? Salt had a great start in IPL 2026 for RCB. Opening the batting with Virat Kohli, the explosive England cricketer scored 202 runs in six games, including two fifty-plus scores. However, Salt had to return home after sustaining a left-hand finger injury on April 18 while fielding at the boundary against Delhi Capitals.

He returned back home for treatment and also spent some time with his young family and returned to India after a month. Salt was spotted at the RCB dugout during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With Salt fit, the right-hander is set to replace Bethell in the Qualifier 1 for RCB.

Bethell's injury comes less than two weeks before England's first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, starting on June 4. Bethell was expected to bat at no.3 for England after hitting a superb century against Australia in the Ashes in January. Now he faces an anxious wait to see if he is fit to feature.

Earlier, former England captain Alastair Cook urged Bethell to return home and play County cricket rather than sitting on the sidelines in IPL. Cook stated that, it would be better for Bethell to play domestic cricket at home so that he can perform well for England in Test cricket.