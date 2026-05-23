Royal Challengers Bengaluru release Jacob Bethell just before RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 after consultation with ECB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had to release Jacob Bethell after consultation with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) just before the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, it was announced on Saturday. Having been in the RCB squad as a second choice opener, Bethell got to don the RCB colours in the second half of IPL 2026 after Phil Salt's injury.

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Coming in place of Salt, Bethell played seven games, scoring only 96 runs, before sustaining an injury to his left ring finger during RCB's match against Punjab Kings on May 17. He even sat out of RCB's final group-stage encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Taking to X, England Cricket wrote, “The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed with Royal Challengers Bangalore that top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League.”

“He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men’s medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, starting on Thursday 4 June,” it added. Notably, Bethell joined RCB on the back of a century against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 in a losing encounter.

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RCB too released a statement on Bethell. “Jacob Bethell sustained an injury to his left ring finger during our game against PBKS. He will return to England to be assessed ahead of their Test series,” the defending champions said in a social media post.

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Who will replace Jacob Bethell at RCB in playoffs? Salt had a great start in IPL 2026 for RCB. Opening the batting with Virat Kohli, the explosive England cricketer scored 202 runs in six games, including two fifty-plus scores. However, Salt had to return home after sustaining a left-hand finger injury on April 18 while fielding at the boundary against Delhi Capitals.

He returned back home for treatment and also spent some time with his young family and returned to India after a month. Salt was spotted at the RCB dugout during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With Salt fit, the right-hander is set to replace Bethell in the Qualifier 1 for RCB.

Bethell's injury comes less than two weeks before England's first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, starting on June 4. Bethell was expected to bat at no.3 for England after hitting a superb century against Australia in the Ashes in January. Now he faces an anxious wait to see if he is fit to feature.

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Earlier, former England captain Alastair Cook urged Bethell to return home and play County cricket rather than sitting on the sidelines in IPL. Cook stated that, it would be better for Bethell to play domestic cricket at home so that he can perform well for England in Test cricket.

RCB's IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 opponents With 18 points from 14, RCB finished on top of the points table, despite their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league game. Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also qualified for the playoffs after finishing second and third respectively. In IPL 2026 Qualifier 1, RCB will take on Gujarat Titans on May 26 in Dharamsala.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in