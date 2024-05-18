Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai Super Kings score after 6 overs is 58/2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score :
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innings Highlights :
- Rain Stoppage: Bengaluru 31/0 in 3.0 overs
- Wet Ground Condition: Bengaluru 31/0 in 3.0 overs
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Bengaluru 42/0
- Bengaluru 50/0 in 6.4 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 40 balls between V Kohli (27) and F du Plessis(22)
- Strategic Time-out: Bengaluru 70/0 in 9.0 overs
- Bengaluru 100/1 in 11.2 overs
- F du Plessis T20 fifty: 50 runs in 35 balls (3x4) (3x6)
- Referral 1 (15.2 ovs): CHE against R Patidar (LBW) Unsuccessful (BLR: 2, CHE: 1)
- Bengaluru 150/2 in 15.4 overs
- Strategic Time-out: Bengaluru 155/2 in 16.0 overs
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 21 balls between R Patidar (24) and C Green (23)
- Referral 2 (18.1 ovs): CHE against C Green (Wide) Unsuccessful (BLR: 2, CHE: 0)
- Bengaluru 200/3 in 18.2 overs
- Innings Break: Bengaluru 218/5 in 20.0 overs
Chennai Super Kings
Rachin Ravindra 23 (16)
Ajinkya Rahane 22 (13)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Yash Dayal 1/22 (2)
Chennai Super Kings
Rachin Ravindra 17 (13)
Ajinkya Rahane 13 (10)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Glenn Maxwell 1/16 (2)
Chennai Super Kings
Ajinkya Rahane 11 (7)
Rachin Ravindra 15 (10)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Mohammed Siraj 0/16 (2)
Chennai Super Kings
Ajinkya Rahane 7 (4)
Rachin Ravindra 10 (7)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Yash Dayal 1/7 (1)
Chennai Super Kings
Rachin Ravindra 10 (7)
Daryl Mitchell 4 (4)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Mohammed Siraj 0/7 (1)
Chennai Super Kings
Rachin Ravindra 5 (3)
Daryl Mitchell 2 (2)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Glenn Maxwell 1/12 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Mahipal Lomror 0 (1)
Cameron Green 38 (17)
Chennai Super Kings
Shardul Thakur 2/61 (4)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Glenn Maxwell 4 (1)
Cameron Green 37 (16)
Chennai Super Kings
Tushar Deshpande 1/49 (4)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Dinesh Karthik 3 (2)
Cameron Green 36 (15)
Chennai Super Kings
Shardul Thakur 1/48 (3)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Rajat Patidar 41 (22)
Cameron Green 23 (12)
Chennai Super Kings
Tushar Deshpande 0/31 (3)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Cameron Green 22 (11)
Rajat Patidar 28 (17)
Chennai Super Kings
Shardul Thakur 0/32 (2)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Cameron Green 11 (8)
Rajat Patidar 23 (14)
Chennai Super Kings
Maheesh Theekshana 0/25 (4)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Cameron Green 6 (3)
Rajat Patidar 22 (13)
Chennai Super Kings
Simarjeet Singh 0/19 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Rajat Patidar 11 (10)
Faf du Plessis 54 (39)
Chennai Super Kings
Mitchell Santner 1/23 (4)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Faf du Plessis 51 (36)
Rajat Patidar 9 (7)
Chennai Super Kings
Maheesh Theekshana 0/19 (3)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Faf du Plessis 49 (34)
Rajat Patidar 1 (3)
Chennai Super Kings
Ravindra Jadeja 0/40 (3)
