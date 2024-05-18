Hello User
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai Super Kings score after 6 overs is 58/2

LIVE UPDATES
61 min read . 10:39 PM IST
Livemint

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai Super Kings at 58/2 after 6 overs, Rachin Ravindra at 23 runs and Ajinkya Rahane at 22 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Match 68 of Indian Premier League, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score :

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innings Highlights :

  • Rain Stoppage: Bengaluru 31/0 in 3.0 overs
  • Wet Ground Condition: Bengaluru 31/0 in 3.0 overs
  • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Bengaluru 42/0
  • Bengaluru 50/0 in 6.4 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 40 balls between V Kohli (27) and F du Plessis(22)
  • Strategic Time-out: Bengaluru 70/0 in 9.0 overs
  • Bengaluru 100/1 in 11.2 overs
  • F du Plessis T20 fifty: 50 runs in 35 balls (3x4) (3x6)
  • Referral 1 (15.2 ovs): CHE against R Patidar (LBW) Unsuccessful (BLR: 2, CHE: 1)
  • Bengaluru 150/2 in 15.4 overs
  • Strategic Time-out: Bengaluru 155/2 in 16.0 overs
  • 3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 21 balls between R Patidar (24) and C Green (23)
  • Referral 2 (18.1 ovs): CHE against C Green (Wide) Unsuccessful (BLR: 2, CHE: 0)
  • Bengaluru 200/3 in 18.2 overs
  • Innings Break: Bengaluru 218/5 in 20.0 overs

    18 May 2024, 10:39 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai Super Kings at 58/2 after 6 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Chennai Super Kings
    Rachin Ravindra 23 (16)
    Ajinkya Rahane 22 (13)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Yash Dayal 1/22 (2)

    18 May 2024, 10:39 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane smashed a Four on Yash Dayal bowling . Chennai Super Kings at 56/2 after 5.4 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! Gets it through again!

    18 May 2024, 10:39 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane smashed a Four on Yash Dayal bowling . Chennai Super Kings at 52/2 after 5.3 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Yash Dayal bangs this into the pitch again, on middle, Ajinkya Rahane stays back and heaves it away wide of mid on, Faf du Plessis dives to his right but fails to reach it as the ball runs away to the boundary. 50 up for Chennai!

    18 May 2024, 10:36 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Yash Dayal bowling . Chennai Super Kings at 47/2 after 5.1 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! Good start to the last over of Powerplay!

    18 May 2024, 10:35 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai Super Kings at 43/2 after 5 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Chennai Super Kings
    Rachin Ravindra 17 (13)
    Ajinkya Rahane 13 (10)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Glenn Maxwell 1/16 (2)

    18 May 2024, 10:31 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai Super Kings at 39/2 after 4 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Chennai Super Kings
    Ajinkya Rahane 11 (7)
    Rachin Ravindra 15 (10)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Mohammed Siraj 0/16 (2)

    18 May 2024, 10:31 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane smashed a Four on Mohammed Siraj bowling . Chennai Super Kings at 36/2 after 3.5 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! Given as runs so that goes down as a dropped catch!

    18 May 2024, 10:29 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Mohammed Siraj bowling . Chennai Super Kings at 31/2 after 3.2 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! Shot! Back of a length around off and angling away, quick hands from Rachin Ravindra as he cuts it late and the ball races away off the face of the blade and wide of third man for a boundary.

    18 May 2024, 10:27 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai Super Kings at 26/2 after 3 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Chennai Super Kings
    Ajinkya Rahane 7 (4)
    Rachin Ravindra 10 (7)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Yash Dayal 1/7 (1)

    18 May 2024, 10:27 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane smashed a Six on Yash Dayal bowling . Chennai Super Kings at 25/2 after 2.5 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! Ajinkya Rahane is off the mark in style. This is banged in halfway down the track and over leg stump, Rahane swivels and pulls it over fine leg for a maximum.

    18 May 2024, 10:24 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Daryl Mitchell is out and Chennai Super Kings at 19/2 after 2.2 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Instant impact from Yash Dayal and what a revelation he has been for Bengaluru in these later stages.

    18 May 2024, 10:23 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai Super Kings at 19/1 after 2 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Chennai Super Kings
    Rachin Ravindra 10 (7)
    Daryl Mitchell 4 (4)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Mohammed Siraj 0/7 (1)

    18 May 2024, 10:23 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Mohammed Siraj bowling . Chennai Super Kings at 19/1 after 1.4 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! Rachin Ravindra gets that one away. Fuller delivery just outside off, Ravindra drives it away not quite off the middle off the bat but in the gap between cover and point for a boundary.

    18 May 2024, 10:16 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai Super Kings at 12/1 after 1 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Chennai Super Kings
    Rachin Ravindra 5 (3)
    Daryl Mitchell 2 (2)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Glenn Maxwell 1/12 (1)

    18 May 2024, 10:16 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Glenn Maxwell bowling . Chennai Super Kings at 12/1 after 0.6 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! Top shot to end an entertaining first over, 12 runs and a wicket off it.

    18 May 2024, 10:12 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ruturaj Gaikwad is out and Chennai Super Kings at 0/1 after 0.1 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Would you believe it?

    18 May 2024, 10:02 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 218/5 after 20 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Mahipal Lomror 0 (1)
    Cameron Green 38 (17)
    Chennai Super Kings
    Shardul Thakur 2/61 (4)

    18 May 2024, 10:02 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Glenn Maxwell is out and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 218/5 after 19.5 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul Thakur does get rid of Glenn Maxwell with one ball remaining in the innings. Thakur brings out the slower one and bowls it into the pitch and at the batter. Maxwell is taken aback and just goes after it but the ball goes off the top edge and id lobbed high around square leg. MS Dhoni calls for it from behind the stumps and take sit safely.

    18 May 2024, 09:56 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Glenn Maxwell smashed a Four on Shardul Thakur bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 218/4 after 19.4 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! That was begging to be hit and that's poor bowling from Shardul Thakur. A waist-height full toss wide of the off stump, Glenn Maxwell reaches out and slaps it away square through covers for a boundary.

    18 May 2024, 09:54 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Glenn Maxwell smashed a Six on Shardul Thakur bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 214/4 after 19.3 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX! Shardul Thakur misses the yorker by a few inches and Glenn Maxwell punishes him.

    18 May 2024, 09:52 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 205/4 after 19 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Glenn Maxwell 4 (1)
    Cameron Green 37 (16)
    Chennai Super Kings
    Tushar Deshpande 1/49 (4)

    18 May 2024, 09:52 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Glenn Maxwell smashed a Four on Tushar Deshpande bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 205/4 after 18.6 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! That is streaky but Glenn Maxwell will take it with both hands. A slower bumper over middle stump, Maxwell is very early to set up for the reverse hit but is beaten by the lack of pace and the ball ends up lobbing off the gloves and over the keeper's head and eventually trickles into the fence.

    18 May 2024, 09:49 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Dinesh Karthik is out and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 201/4 after 18.5 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: OUT! c MS Dhoni b Tushar Deshpande.

    18 May 2024, 09:49 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Dinesh Karthik smashed a Four on Tushar Deshpande bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 201/3 after 18.4 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! That is some skill from Dinesh Karthik and he has fooled everyone here.

    18 May 2024, 09:48 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Dinesh Karthik smashed a Six on Tushar Deshpande bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 197/3 after 18.3 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX! Enough on it to clear the ropes!

    18 May 2024, 09:43 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 187/3 after 18 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Dinesh Karthik 3 (2)
    Cameron Green 36 (15)
    Chennai Super Kings
    Shardul Thakur 1/48 (3)

    18 May 2024, 09:42 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rajat Patidar is out and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 184/3 after 17.4 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Daryl Mitchell with another perfectly judged catch in the deep and Shardul Thakur gets a vital wicket.

    18 May 2024, 09:40 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Cameron Green smashed a Six on Shardul Thakur bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 183/2 after 17.2 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX MORE! Slower ball, bowled into the pitch around off and just sits up nicely for the batter. Cameron Green goes after the half-tracker and hoicks it over deep mid-wicket yet again for another maximum.

    18 May 2024, 09:38 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Cameron Green smashed a Six on Shardul Thakur bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 177/2 after 17.1 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX! A juicy full toss and Cameron Green gleefully accepts the gift. A waist-height full toss over middle, Green swings it away with raw power over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.

    18 May 2024, 09:36 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 171/2 after 17 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Rajat Patidar 41 (22)
    Cameron Green 23 (12)
    Chennai Super Kings
    Tushar Deshpande 0/31 (3)

    18 May 2024, 09:36 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Rajat Patidar smashed a Six on Tushar Deshpande bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 171/2 after 16.6 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX! The extra delivery has cost Chennai big time as Rajat Patidar sends the ball sailing into the crowd. Pitched up right in the slot around off, Patidar gets a bit low and smacks the ball pretty high and well over deep square leg for a biggie. 16 off that over!

    18 May 2024, 09:31 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Rajat Patidar smashed a Six on Tushar Deshpande bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 161/2 after 16.1 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX! Stand and deliver!

    18 May 2024, 09:28 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 155/2 after 16 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Cameron Green 22 (11)
    Rajat Patidar 28 (17)
    Chennai Super Kings
    Shardul Thakur 0/32 (2)

    18 May 2024, 09:28 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Cameron Green smashed a Four on Shardul Thakur bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 155/2 after 15.6 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: DROPPED AND FOUR! Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad with what could be a costly dropped catch.

    18 May 2024, 09:26 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Cameron Green smashed a Six on Shardul Thakur bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 149/2 after 15.3 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX! Up and away! A low full toss on middle and dipping too, Cameron Green manages to get under the ball and manages to power it just over long on for a maximum.

    18 May 2024, 09:23 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Rajat Patidar smashed a Four on Shardul Thakur bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 142/2 after 15.1 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! Streaky but will do nicely! Full and wide outside off with third man inside the ring, Rajat Patidar goes hard at it and ends up slicing it over short third for a boundary.

    18 May 2024, 09:22 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 138/2 after 15 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Cameron Green 11 (8)
    Rajat Patidar 23 (14)
    Chennai Super Kings
    Maheesh Theekshana 0/25 (4)

    18 May 2024, 09:22 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Cameron Green smashed a Four on Maheesh Theekshana bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 138/2 after 14.5 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Flighted, full and on middle, Cameron Green lofts it with the toe-end of the bat over the bowler's head, gets enough power behind it to go for a boundary.

    18 May 2024, 09:16 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 132/2 after 14 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Cameron Green 6 (3)
    Rajat Patidar 22 (13)
    Chennai Super Kings
    Simarjeet Singh 0/19 (1)

    18 May 2024, 09:16 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Cameron Green smashed a Four on Simarjeet Singh bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 131/2 after 13.5 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! Nice shot! Turning out to be a great over for Bengaluru!

    18 May 2024, 09:13 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Rajat Patidar smashed a Six on Simarjeet Singh bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 124/2 after 13.3 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX! A gift and put away nicely! Simarjeet Singh goes full again and on the pads, Rajat Patidar picks it up nicely and whips it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.

    18 May 2024, 09:13 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Rajat Patidar smashed a Four on Simarjeet Singh bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 118/2 after 13.2 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! Simarjeet Singh serves this full and on off, angling away, Rajat Patidar goes for the big booming drive but gets an outside edge just past the keeper for a boundary.

    18 May 2024, 09:08 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 113/2 after 13 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Rajat Patidar 11 (10)
    Faf du Plessis 54 (39)
    Chennai Super Kings
    Mitchell Santner 1/23 (4)

    18 May 2024, 09:08 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rajat Patidar is out and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 113/2 after 12.6 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: OUT! run out (Mitchell Santner).

    18 May 2024, 09:00 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 108/1 after 12 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Faf du Plessis 51 (36)
    Rajat Patidar 9 (7)
    Chennai Super Kings
    Maheesh Theekshana 0/19 (3)

    18 May 2024, 08:59 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Rajat Patidar smashed a Six on Maheesh Theekshana bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 106/1 after 11.3 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX! BOOM! Rajat Patidar gets going now!

    18 May 2024, 08:58 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 98/1 after 11 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Faf du Plessis 49 (34)
    Rajat Patidar 1 (3)
    Chennai Super Kings
    Ravindra Jadeja 0/40 (3)

    18 May 2024, 08:58 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Faf du Plessis smashed a Six on Ravindra Jadeja bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 98/1 after 10.6 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX! TWO IN TWO! Faf giving the charge now!

    18 May 2024, 08:56 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Faf du Plessis smashed a Six on Ravindra Jadeja bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 92/1 after 10.5 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX! Excellent use of the feet!

    18 May 2024, 08:55 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Faf du Plessis smashed a Four on Ravindra Jadeja bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 84/1 after 10.2 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! Great shot! Tossed up, full and around middle, Faf du Plessis moves to the leg side to creat some room, smacks it past extra covers for a lovely boundary.

