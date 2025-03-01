Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Six. Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 32/1 after 4.4 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 01 Mar 2025 at 07:30 PM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad -
Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Charlie Dean, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Kanika Ahuja, Raghvi Bist, Sneh Rana, Nuzhat Parween, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Jagravi Pawar, Joshitha V J, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur
Delhi Capitals squad -
Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! DANNI GOES ALL THE WAY! Tossed up around middle and off, Danni Wyatt-Hodge comes down the track and slogs this way beyond the fence towards long on for a huge six.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ellyse Perry 9 (10)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 6 (7)
Delhi Capitals
Shikha Pandey 1/15 (2)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Lofted over cover for four. Pitched-up wide outside off, Ellyse Perry strides out in front and extends her arms to reach at it. Lofts this over cover and the ball has raced away to the fence for four.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 6 (7)
Ellyse Perry 1 (4)
Delhi Capitals
Marizanne Kapp 0/9 (2)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ellyse Perry 0 (1)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 1 (4)
Delhi Capitals
Shikha Pandey 1/6 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! c Meg Lanning b Shikha Pandey.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 1 (4)
Smriti Mandhana 2 (2)
Delhi Capitals
Marizanne Kapp 0/3 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
Match 14 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.