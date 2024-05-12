Active Stocks
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match 62 of Indian Premier League, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

12 May 2024
Livemint

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 62 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 62 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 12 May 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad -
Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal
Delhi Capitals squad -
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Swastik Chikara, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Gulbadin Naib, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Rasikh Dar, Vicky Ostwal

12 May 2024, 06:33:26 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
Match 62 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

