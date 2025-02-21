Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru score after 7 overs is 57/3

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score :
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innings Highlights :
- Bengaluru: 50/2 in 5.1 overs
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Bengaluru: 54/3 in 6.0 overs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 57/3 after 7 overs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Kanika Ahuja 3 (7)
Ellyse Perry 16 (10)
Mumbai Indians
Amelia Kerr 0/3 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 54/3 after 6 overs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ellyse Perry 15 (9)
Kanika Ahuja 1 (2)
Mumbai Indians
Hayley Matthews 1/13 (2)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Raghvi Bist is out and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 51/3 after 5.3 overs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: OUT! c Amelia Kerr b Hayley Matthews.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 41/1 after 4 overs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 9 (8)
Ellyse Perry 5 (3)
Mumbai Indians
Hayley Matthews 0/8 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 33/1 after 3 overs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ellyse Perry 4 (2)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 2 (3)
Mumbai Indians
Shabnim Ismail 1/22 (2)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Smriti Mandhana is out and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 29/1 after 2.4 overs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! HUGE BLOW!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Smriti Mandhana smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 29/0 after 2.3 overs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! TIMED TO PERFECTION! Shabnim Ismail misses her line and gives away width once again outside off. Smriti Mandhana stays back and creams the ball behind point, beating third man to her left. Gets the second boundary off the over.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Smriti Mandhana smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 25/0 after 2.1 overs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! STARTS OFF STRONG! Shabnim Ismail gives away width outside the off stump and Smriti Mandhana does not miss out. Sets back and punches it infront of point to pick up a boundary to start the over.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 21/0 after 2 overs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Smriti Mandhana 18 (9)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 2 (3)
Mumbai Indians
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0/11 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Smriti Mandhana smashed a Six on Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 20/0 after 1.5 overs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: SIX! BANG! FIRST OF THE MATCH!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Mumbai Indians Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Sajana S, Kamalini G, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana (C), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (WK), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha V J, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of Women's Premier League, 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Match Details
Match 7 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.