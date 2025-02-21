Hello User
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru score after 7 overs is 57/3

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 57/3 after 7 overs, Kanika Ahuja at 3 runs and Ellyse Perry at 16 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Match 7 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score :

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innings Highlights :

  • Bengaluru: 50/2 in 5.1 overs
  • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Bengaluru: 54/3 in 6.0 overs

    21 Feb 2025, 08:02 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 57/3 after 7 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Kanika Ahuja 3 (7)
    Ellyse Perry 16 (10)
    Mumbai Indians
    Amelia Kerr 0/3 (1)

    21 Feb 2025, 07:59 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 54/3 after 6 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ellyse Perry 15 (9)
    Kanika Ahuja 1 (2)
    Mumbai Indians
    Hayley Matthews 1/13 (2)

    21 Feb 2025, 07:56 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Raghvi Bist is out and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 51/3 after 5.3 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: OUT! c Amelia Kerr b Hayley Matthews.

    21 Feb 2025, 07:49 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 41/1 after 4 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Danni Wyatt-Hodge 9 (8)
    Ellyse Perry 5 (3)
    Mumbai Indians
    Hayley Matthews 0/8 (1)

    21 Feb 2025, 07:46 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 33/1 after 3 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ellyse Perry 4 (2)
    Danni Wyatt-Hodge 2 (3)
    Mumbai Indians
    Shabnim Ismail 1/22 (2)

    21 Feb 2025, 07:43 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Smriti Mandhana is out and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 29/1 after 2.4 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! HUGE BLOW!

    21 Feb 2025, 07:43 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Smriti Mandhana smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 29/0 after 2.3 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! TIMED TO PERFECTION! Shabnim Ismail misses her line and gives away width once again outside off. Smriti Mandhana stays back and creams the ball behind point, beating third man to her left. Gets the second boundary off the over.

    21 Feb 2025, 07:41 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Smriti Mandhana smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 25/0 after 2.1 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! STARTS OFF STRONG! Shabnim Ismail gives away width outside the off stump and Smriti Mandhana does not miss out. Sets back and punches it infront of point to pick up a boundary to start the over.

    21 Feb 2025, 07:40 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 21/0 after 2 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Smriti Mandhana 18 (9)
    Danni Wyatt-Hodge 2 (3)
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0/11 (1)

    21 Feb 2025, 07:39 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Smriti Mandhana smashed a Six on Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 20/0 after 1.5 overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: SIX! BANG! FIRST OF THE MATCH!

    21 Feb 2025, 07:04 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Mumbai Indians Playing XI

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Sajana S, Kamalini G, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

    21 Feb 2025, 07:04 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana (C), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (WK), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha V J, Renuka Singh Thakur.

    21 Feb 2025, 06:42 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Match Details
    Match 7 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

