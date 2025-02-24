Hello User
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru score after 7 overs is 45/1

LIVE UPDATES
13 min read . 07:58 PM IST
Livemint

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 45/1 after 7 overs, Ellyse Perry at 20 runs and Danni Wyatt-Hodge at 19 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 24 Feb 2025 at 07:30 PM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad -
Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Charlie Dean, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Kanika Ahuja, Raghvi Bist, Sneh Rana, Nuzhat Parween, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Jagravi Pawar, Joshitha V J, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur
UP Warriorz squad -
Arushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone

24 Feb 2025, 07:58 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 45/1 after 7 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ellyse Perry 20 (16)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 19 (17)
UP Warriorz
Kranti Goud 0/3 (1)

24 Feb 2025, 07:54 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 42/1 after 6 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ellyse Perry 18 (13)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 18 (14)
UP Warriorz
Saima Thakor 0/8 (1)

24 Feb 2025, 07:50 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 34/1 after 5 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ellyse Perry 11 (8)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 17 (13)
UP Warriorz
Sophie Ecclestone 0/8 (1)

24 Feb 2025, 07:49 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Ellyse Perry smashed a Four on Sophie Ecclestone bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 34/1 after 4.2 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Classy! Fuller and on off, Ellyse Perry shimmies down the track and caresses it through covers for a boundary.

24 Feb 2025, 07:47 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 26/1 after 4 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ellyse Perry 3 (2)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 17 (13)
UP Warriorz
Deepti Sharma 1/4 (1)

24 Feb 2025, 07:45 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Smriti Mandhana is out and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 23/1 after 3.4 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: OUT! b Deepti Sharma.

24 Feb 2025, 07:43 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 22/0 after 3 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Smriti Mandhana 6 (8)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 16 (10)
UP Warriorz
Chinelle Henry 0/11 (2)

24 Feb 2025, 07:43 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Smriti Mandhana smashed a Four on Chinelle Henry bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 22/0 after 2.6 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Timed to perfection and just beats McGrath! Curving back in, on middle, on a length, Smriti Mandhana just cracks the straight drive, playing it on the up and just gets it past mid on for a boundary. A long chase for Tahlia McGrath but the ball wins the race.

24 Feb 2025, 07:40 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Danni Wyatt-Hodge smashed a Four on Chinelle Henry bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 17/0 after 2.1 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Just gets it through! A little too much width from Henry, outside off on a length, Danni Wyatt-Hodge throws her bat at it, but gets it off the toe-end and the ball just beats the diving short third fielder to her left for a boundary.

24 Feb 2025, 07:38 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 13/0 after 2 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 11 (7)
Smriti Mandhana 2 (5)
UP Warriorz
Grace Harris 0/11 (1)

24 Feb 2025, 07:37 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Danni Wyatt-Hodge smashed a Six on Grace Harris bowling . Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 8/0 after 1.1 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: SIX! The first biggie of the evening! Slips in a full toss, just dips below the waist height on the pads, Danni simple picks it up and pulls it behind deep backward square leg for a six.

24 Feb 2025, 07:35 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 2/0 after 1 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Smriti Mandhana 1 (4)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 1 (2)
UP Warriorz
Chinelle Henry 0/2 (1)

24 Feb 2025, 07:05 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Scores: UP Warriorz Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz (Playing XI) - Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(C), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(WK), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

24 Feb 2025, 07:05 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana(C), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(WK), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur.

24 Feb 2025, 06:42 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match Details
Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

