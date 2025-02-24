Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru score after 7 overs is 45/1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 24 Feb 2025 at 07:30 PM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad -
Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Charlie Dean, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Kanika Ahuja, Raghvi Bist, Sneh Rana, Nuzhat Parween, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Jagravi Pawar, Joshitha V J, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur
UP Warriorz squad -
Arushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ellyse Perry 20 (16)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 19 (17)
UP Warriorz
Kranti Goud 0/3 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ellyse Perry 18 (13)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 18 (14)
UP Warriorz
Saima Thakor 0/8 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ellyse Perry 11 (8)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 17 (13)
UP Warriorz
Sophie Ecclestone 0/8 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Classy! Fuller and on off, Ellyse Perry shimmies down the track and caresses it through covers for a boundary.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ellyse Perry 3 (2)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 17 (13)
UP Warriorz
Deepti Sharma 1/4 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: OUT! b Deepti Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Smriti Mandhana 6 (8)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 16 (10)
UP Warriorz
Chinelle Henry 0/11 (2)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Timed to perfection and just beats McGrath! Curving back in, on middle, on a length, Smriti Mandhana just cracks the straight drive, playing it on the up and just gets it past mid on for a boundary. A long chase for Tahlia McGrath but the ball wins the race.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Just gets it through! A little too much width from Henry, outside off on a length, Danni Wyatt-Hodge throws her bat at it, but gets it off the toe-end and the ball just beats the diving short third fielder to her left for a boundary.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 11 (7)
Smriti Mandhana 2 (5)
UP Warriorz
Grace Harris 0/11 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: SIX! The first biggie of the evening! Slips in a full toss, just dips below the waist height on the pads, Danni simple picks it up and pulls it behind deep backward square leg for a six.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Smriti Mandhana 1 (4)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 1 (2)
UP Warriorz
Chinelle Henry 0/2 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz (Playing XI) - Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(C), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(WK), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana(C), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(WK), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match Details
Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.