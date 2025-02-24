Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru score after 7 overs is 45/1

LIVE UPDATES

13 min read . 07:58 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 45/1 after 7 overs, Ellyse Perry at 20 runs and Danni Wyatt-Hodge at 19 runs