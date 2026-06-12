Royal Nimar Eagles survive late scare to seal three-wicket win over Rewa Jaguars in Madhya Pradesh League T20 Scindia Cup

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Royal Nimar Eagles registered a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Rewa Jaguars in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 at Daly College, Indore.

Chasing a target of 131, the Eagles got over the line with just three balls to spare in what turned out to be a thrilling contest. The chase got off to a disappointing start as Royal Nimar were reduced to 11/3 in the first three overs, according to a release.

However, Anand Bais and Captain Saransh Jain steadied the innings with a crucial 65-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Saransh played a composed knock of 28 off 26 deliveries before being dismissed, while Bais anchored the chase brilliantly and brought up a well-crafted half-century.

After the skipper's departure, the Eagles suffered another setback when Shivansh Chaturvedi was dismissed for 10 off 10 balls. The drama intensified when Bais fell for 64 off 56 deliveries with the team still requiring six runs from the final eight balls with four wickets in hand. Parush Mandal was then dismissed, with Royal Nimar needing just one run from four deliveries.

Abhishek Mavi kept his calm and sealed the win on the very next ball, remaining unbeaten at 15 off 8 deliveries as the Eagles completed the chase.

Earlier, Rewa Jaguars endured a difficult outing with the bat, losing wickets at regular intervals throughout their innings. The side was struggling at 22/2 when Arham Aqueel and Ashwin Das came together to rebuild with a 41-run partnership.

Das scored 18 off 21 balls before being dismissed, triggering a mini-collapse that also saw Aqueel depart for 33 off 29 deliveries. Rewa soon found themselves in trouble at 116/8.