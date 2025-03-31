Royals' Jonathan India back in starting lineup a day after a pitch hits him in the face

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jonathan India was in the Kansas City Royals’ starting lineup for Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers a day after a 99-mph pitch from Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase hit him in the face.

The pitch hit India’s batting helmet on the left side of his face during the ninth inning of the Royals’ 6-2 loss. The 28-year-old second baseman left the game and went to the locker room.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said a CT scan revealed no lingering damage.

“He was adamant about wanting to play,” Quatraro said. “We’re going to be cautious if something pops up and he has a headache or whatever, but he’s had no concussion symptoms. Nothing’s broken. With a guy like that, that’s ultracompetitive, if he’s that adamant about being in there, that sends a real good message to our team about what it takes to get out here and be a championship-caliber player.”

The Royals acquired India from Cincinnati in an offseason trade that sent right-handed pitcher Brady Singer to the Reds. India, the 2021 NL rookie of the year, batted .248 with a .357 on-base percentage, 15 homers, 58 RBIs and 13 steals in 151 games last season.

The injury news wasn’t entirely positive for the Royals.

Kansas City placed outfielder/pinch-runner Dairon Blanco on the injured list because of tendinopathy in his right Achilles tendon. Blanco made only one plate appearance in the Royals’ first three games, but he stole two bases and scored two runs.

“It’s a bone spur essentially that’s on his Achilles,” Quatraro said. “When it flares up, it flares up, and it’s painful.”

The Royals filled his spot on the roster by calling up utilityman Tyler Tolbert from Triple-A Omaha.

“He can do a lot of the same things as Blanco — play center field, play corner outfield, pinch-run,” Quatraro said. “But he’s also able to play in the middle of the infield, too. I think it would be unfair to say he’s just going to replace Blanco, who’s done this at the big-league level, but good for him for putting himself in a spot to earn this call-up.”