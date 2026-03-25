RR in IPL 2026: Amid Kal Somani deal, Rajasthan Royals gear up under new captain; check predicted playing XI

The Rajasthan Royals will play the IPL 2026 season under a new captain. Riyan Parag will take charge as Sanju Samson moves to the Chennai Super Kings. The Royals will have a familiar head coach in Kumar Sangakkara, returning for another season after RR finished 9th in IPL 2025.

The franchise won the inaugural IPL title in 2008 under Shane Warne. Till then, the Royals have undergone significant change in the off-season.

Just days before the start of the 2026 season, the Royals were sold for $1.63 billion (around ₹15,308 crore) to a US-based consortium led by Kal Somani. While the BCCI's approval is likely to come only after the season, fans will be eager to see how it affects the team during the tournament.

RR roped in all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Donovan Ferreira through trade deals with CSK and the Delhi Capitals. At the auction, they secured leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7 crore after releasing spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

Just weeks before their IPL opener, Rajasthan were dealt a major blow. Sam Curran was ruled out for the entire season due to injury. His absence has forced a reshuffle of the overseas combination.

Notably, Ravindra Jadeja was a member of RR's 2008 title-winning squad under Shane Warne. He now returns to where his IPL journey started.

IPL 2026: Full RR Squad Batters: Riyan Parag (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Singh (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Donovan Ferreira (WK)

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran (injured), Yudhvir Singh Charak

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

Coaching: Kumar Sangakkara (Head Coach)

RR: Predicted Playing XI Yashasvi Jaiswal opens the batting as the explosive engine at the top of the order. With 2,166 runs in 67 IPL matches at a strike rate of 152.9, including 2 centuries and 15 fifties, he holds the record for the fastest 50 in IPL history. He consistently delivers powerplay starts that set the tone for the entire innings.

Alongside him, there is 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who holds the record for the fastest IPL century by an Indian. Together, they give Rajasthan a powerplay partnership that very few sides can match for sheer aggression and intent.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius comes in at three as the overseas wicketkeeper-batter. He provides the balance that steadies the innings after the two aggressive openers have had their say.

Captain Riyan Parag bats at four in his preferred slot. Fully fit and motivated in his first full season as leader, he manages the middle phase. He holds the innings together when wickets fall around him.

Ravindra Jadeja comes in at five. Traded from CSK, his expanded batting role in Sam Curran's absence means he may find himself coming in earlier than planned. His experience gives Riyan the senior presence a young side needs in the middle order.

Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel provide the finishing firepower in the lower middle order. Both are capable of accelerating sharply in the death overs.

Ravi Bishnoi at eight is the lead wrist-spinner and RR's primary middle-over wicket-taker. His ability to deceive batters in the air and off the pitch gives Riyan a genuine match-winning option.

Jofra Archer is the overseas bowling spearhead. His raw pace and ability to bowl at the death make him the most dangerous bowler in this attack. When fully fit, his presence alone changes how opposition batting lineups approach their game plans.

Sandeep Sharma completes the attack. He is one of the most consistent powerplay operators in IPL history, with 146 wickets in 137 matches. Jadeja and Bishnoi form a potent spin partnership that should be particularly effective on the dry surfaces of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.