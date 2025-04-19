RR v LSG head to head IPL: How many wins do Lucknow Super Giants have against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur? Full Stats

The 2008 Indian Premier League champions Rajasthan Royals welcome the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur later today. The fixture in Jaipur will be the second match of Saturday’s double header.

RR and LSG have had contrasting seasons so far with the home side sitting 8th in the standings, with 4 points from their 7 matches, while the latter occupy the fifth spot with double the amount of points from the same number of matches.

The form guide for both teams paint a similar picture. RR enter today’s match on the back of a hat trick of losses while LSG have 3 wins from their last 5 fixtures.

However, LSG did lose their previous encounter, against the Chennai Super Kings, on April 14.

The rivalry between these sides is at a nascent stage as the two sides have faced each other only 5 times in the IPL ever since LSG’s inception in 2022. It isn’t balanced evenly as RR have 4 wins to its name while LSG have only 1.

The last time the two teams met, at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium in 2024, RR won by 7 wickets. In fact, the Rajasthan side did the double against their opponents last year as they won both matches in IPL 2024.

Ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats:

RR vs LSG: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 5, RR: 4 wins, LSG: 1 win

Last result: RR won by 7 wickets (April 27, 2024)

RR vs LSG at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the IPL Total Matches played: 2

RR: 1 win

LSG: 1 win

Last result: RR won by 20 run (March 24, 2024)

RR’s record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the IPL Total Matches played: 63

Won: 42

Lost: 21

Highest score: 214/2 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May, 2023) - SRH won by 4 wickets

Lowest score: 59 all out vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 14, 2023) - RCB won by 112 runs

RR vs LSG: Most Runs Sanju Samson (RR) - Matches: 5, Runs: 200, Average: 66.66, Strike Rake: 160.00, Highest Score: 82*

KL Rahul (LSG) - Matches: 5, Runs: 183, Average: 36.60, Strike Rake: 127.08, Highest Score: 76

Deepak Hooda (LSG) - Matches: 5, Runs: 162, Average: 32.40, Strike Rake: 145.94, Highest Score: 59

RR vs LSG: Most Wickets Trent Boult (RR) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.00, Average: 17.50, Best Figures: 2/18

Avesh Khan (LSG/RR) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.72, Average: 23.16, Best Figures: 3/25