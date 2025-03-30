RR vs CSK head-to-head stats: Rajasthan Royals’ poor Guwahati record, Chennai Super Kings’ debut and more

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, finalists from the inaugural IPL edition in 2008, will be desperate for a win in Guwahati after suffering crushing defeats.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated30 Mar 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals's players during a practice session ahead of their encounter against Chennai Super Kings, in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)
Rajasthan Royals’s players during a practice session ahead of their encounter against Chennai Super Kings, in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Rajasthan Royals will welcome Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The two teams, who were the finalists of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008, will be desperate for a win after crushing defeats. RR, the defacto home side, lost both its opening matches and are coming off a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the same venue. CSK, on the other hand, has 2 points on the board after its opening fixture win against the Mumbai Indians, at the M Chidambaram Stadium.

The two sides have played each other in 29 matches and have always been competitive against each other. Interestingly, this will be CSK’s first game at Guwahati.

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster encounter.

RR vs CSK: Overall Head to Head in IPL

Total Matches Played: 29 - RR: 13 wins, CSK: 16 wins,

The last time the two teams played was at the M Chidambaram Stadium in 2024. CSK won by five wickets

RR record in Guwahati

Total Matches played: 5, Won: 1, Lost: 3, No Result: 1

Highest score: 199/4 (20) vs Delhi Capitals (2023)

Lowest score: 144/9 (20) vs Punjab Kings (2024)

RR vs CSK: Most Runs

Shane Watson (RR, CSK) - Matches: 18, Runs: 679, Average: 39.94, Strike Rake: 153.61, Highest Score: 106

Suresh Raina (CSK) - Matches: 23, Runs: 630, Average: 27.39, Strike Rake: 134.61, Highest Score: 98

MS Dhoni (CSK) - Matches: 29, Runs: 553, Average: 42.53, Strike Rake: 129.50, Highest Score: 75*

RR vs CSK: Most wickets

Ravindra Jadeja (RR, CSK) - Innings: 23, Wickets: 20, Economy: 7.20, Average: 22.70, Best Figures: 4/11

R. Ashwin (CSK, RR) - Innings: 14, Wickets: 16, Economy: 7.69, Average: 21.56, Best Figures: 2/20

Albie Morkel (CSK) - Innings: 10, Wickets:14, Economy: 8.26, Average: 20.07, Best Figures: 2/21

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRR vs CSK head-to-head stats: Rajasthan Royals’ poor Guwahati record, Chennai Super Kings’ debut and more
MoreLess
First Published:30 Mar 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.