RR vs CSK head-to-head stats: Rajasthan Royals’ poor Guwahati record, Chennai Super Kings’ debut and more

Rajasthan Royals will welcome Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The two teams, who were the finalists of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008, will be desperate for a win after crushing defeats. RR, the defacto home side, lost both its opening matches and are coming off a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the same venue. CSK, on the other hand, has 2 points on the board after its opening fixture win against the Mumbai Indians, at the M Chidambaram Stadium.
The two sides have played each other in 29 matches and have always been competitive against each other. Interestingly, this will be CSK’s first game at Guwahati.
Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster encounter.
Total Matches Played: 29 - RR: 13 wins, CSK: 16 wins,
The last time the two teams played was at the M Chidambaram Stadium in 2024. CSK won by five wickets
Total Matches played: 5, Won: 1, Lost: 3, No Result: 1
Highest score: 199/4 (20) vs Delhi Capitals (2023)
Lowest score: 144/9 (20) vs Punjab Kings (2024)
Shane Watson (RR, CSK) - Matches: 18, Runs: 679, Average: 39.94, Strike Rake: 153.61, Highest Score: 106
Suresh Raina (CSK) - Matches: 23, Runs: 630, Average: 27.39, Strike Rake: 134.61, Highest Score: 98
MS Dhoni (CSK) - Matches: 29, Runs: 553, Average: 42.53, Strike Rake: 129.50, Highest Score: 75*
Ravindra Jadeja (RR, CSK) - Innings: 23, Wickets: 20, Economy: 7.20, Average: 22.70, Best Figures: 4/11
R. Ashwin (CSK, RR) - Innings: 14, Wickets: 16, Economy: 7.69, Average: 21.56, Best Figures: 2/20
Albie Morkel (CSK) - Innings: 10, Wickets:14, Economy: 8.26, Average: 20.07, Best Figures: 2/21
