RR vs CSK head-to-head stats: Rajasthan Royals’ poor Guwahati record, Chennai Super Kings’ debut and more

Rajasthan Royals will welcome Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The two teams, who were the finalists of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008, will be desperate for a win after crushing defeats. RR, the defacto home side, lost both its opening matches and are coming off a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the same venue. CSK, on the other hand, has 2 points on the board after its opening fixture win against the Mumbai Indians, at the M Chidambaram Stadium.