RR vs CSK IPL 2025: Guwahati gripped by MS Dhoni craze as Chennai Super Kings land for high voltage match - Watch

With the reception Chennai Super Kings received upon touching down in Assam, you’d be forgiven for assuming you were at the Chennai airport. However, Saturday night’s reception at the Guwahati airport is yet another example of the MS Dhoni craze. The CSK team walked through the airport terminal, with heavy security in tow, to boisterous chants of “Thala” as the team prepares to face the Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium on March 30, 2025.

The excitement is understandable as this will be Dhoni’s first-ever IPL game in Guwahati. And at nearly 44-years-old, this could be the final opportunity for fans, not just in Guwahati but also across the country, to catch a glimpse of their “Thala” effecting those lightning quick stumpings and hitting big sixes out of the ground.

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Both CSK and RR will be looking to revitalise their seasons as they enter this game on the back of humbling defeats. The Chennai team was completely dominated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their own backyard on Friday as RCB ended their 17-year wait for a win against their arch rivals at the M Chidambaram Stadium. There was some silver lining for the fans, if there could ever be in a 50-run defeat, as they got to witness Dhoni flexing his muscles with 3 boundaries and two huge sixes during an entertaining cameo of 30* (16).

In the other corner, RR, led by Riyan Parag, has made a worse start to their campaign with back-to-back defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, with the latter defeat coming at the same venue as Sunday’s game.

