RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals begin post-Sanju Samson era as they face five-time champions

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin their post-Sanju Samson era as they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 3 of IPL 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Sanju Samson had completed a trade move from RR to CSK, whereas Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran made their trade moves from CSK to RR. However, Sam Curran will miss the ongoing season due to a groin injury, and he has been replaced by Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka.

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CSK, meanwhile, will be without MS Dhoni who has been ruled out of the first two weeks of the IPL due to a calf strain. He has not travelled with the team to Guwahati as he is undergoing rehabilitation to recover from the injury.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2025. Rajasthan Royals finished IPL 2025 in ninth place with eight points, whereas Chennai Super Kings ended in 10th and last place, also with eight points, with the Net Run Rate (NRR) separating the two sides.

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Sanju Samson will be the key player for Chennai Super Kings. The wicketkeeper-batter is coming into the IPL on the back of an excellent T20 World Cup campaign, wherein he scored 321 runs from five innings.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard

For Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, boasts of young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi who was a revelation in IPL 2025. The 15-year-old amassed 252 runs from seven matches in IPL 2025, hitting one fifty and one century at a strike-rate of 206.56. He carried on his rich vein of form into the 2026 Under-19 World Cup, wherein he scored 439 runs from seven matches, including a century in the final against England.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer

Pitch report

The pitch at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati is expected to be a batting-friendly one.

The seamers could get some assistance early on in the match, but as the match progresses, things could become difficult for them. The average first innings score at Barsapara is 160, but the team batting first will be looking at a total of 200 or more.

Guwahati weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the skies in Guwahati are expected to be cloudy in the evening with a slight chance of rain. Accuweather predicts that there is a 20 percent chance of rain between 7 pm and 11 pm IST. Dew is expected to settle down during the second innings, because of which the ball will start to skid during the chase. The team that wins the toss should choose to field first.