RR vs DC IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details and more

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals is all set to face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in their second Indian Premier League 2024 match at Sawai Manshing Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on 28 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajastan Royals began their IPL 2024 journey on a winning note as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs on March 24.

While, Delhi Capitals lost their tournament opener to Punjab Kings by 4 wickets on 23 March. They will try to come up in the IPL points table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR vs DC IPL 2024: Head to Head: Both the teams have faced each other 27 times, in which DC won 13 times and RR were undefeated in 14 matches. Delhi’s highest total against RR so far is 207, and RR’s highest score against Delhi is 222.

RR vs DC IPL 2024: Pitch Report Sawai Manshing Indoor Stadium in Jaipur is known to favour the batters and the ball is expected to bounce. It is a pitch where batters from both sides should be able to score lots of runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel playing in the match, it will be interesting how they turn the game with their spin magic.

CSK Vs GT IPL 2024: Weather Conditions Though at the beginning of the match, the temperature will be around 34 degrees. it will slightly cool down to 30 degrees later during the match. There is no chance of rain, and the humidity won’t go beyond 31%.

RR vs DC IPL 2024: Venue, Time, and Date The RR vs DC IPL 2024 will be played at Sawai Manshing Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on 28 March at 7:30 pm (IST). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR vs DC IPL 2024: Broadcast Details The RR vs DC IPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

RR vs DC IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details The RR vs DC IPL 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.

RR vs DC IPL 2024: Players to watch out for RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult

DC: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav

RR vs DC IPL 2024: Squads Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!