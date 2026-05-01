RR vs DC LIVE score IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rampage vs Mitchell Starc’s comeback as Royals host Capitals

RR vs DC LIVE score IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals in the 43rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday (May 1) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur under the lights. RR enter this contest in strong form, sitting 4th on the points table with 12 points from nine games (six wins). They are powered by the sensational teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who has amassed 400 runs at a blistering strike rate of 238.09, so far. The Royals will be full of confidence on their home ground.
DC, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch with three straight losses (including a recent collapse to 75 all out) and sit in the 7th position of the points table with 6 points. The big positive for DC is the return of pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who could provide the firepower their attack has been missing.
The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to offer good batting conditions and high-scoring entertainment. Can the Royals’ explosive top order dominate once again, or will Starc’s comeback spark a revival for the Capitals? Toss is scheduled at 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Full Squads
Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma
The toss for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals clash is scheduled at 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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