RR vs DC LIVE score IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rampage vs Mitchell Starc’s comeback as Royals host Capitals

RR vs DC LIVE score IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals in the 43rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday (May 1) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur under the lights. RR enter this contest in strong form, sitting 4th on the points table with 12 points from nine games (six wins). They are powered by the sensational teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who has amassed 400 runs at a blistering strike rate of 238.09, so far. The Royals will be full of confidence on their home ground.
DC, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch with three straight losses (including a recent collapse to 75 all out) and sit in the 7th position of the points table with 6 points. The big positive for DC is the return of pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who could provide the firepower their attack has been missing.
The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to offer good batting conditions and high-scoring entertainment. Can the Royals’ explosive top order dominate once again, or will Starc’s comeback spark a revival for the Capitals? Toss is scheduled at 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Full Squads
Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma
Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi/Abishek Porel, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi/Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja/Ravi Bishnoi
Delhi Capitals have had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2026 so far. They made a promising start with back-to-back convincing victories over Lucknow Super Giants (by 6 wickets) and Mumbai Indians (by 6 wickets). However, consistency has been a major issue, as they suffered narrow and heavy defeats to Gujarat Titans (by 1 run), Chennai Super Kings (by 23 runs). With a lone win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (by 6 wickets) in between. The Capitals are now on a three-match losing streak, having fallen to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs, Punjab Kings by 6 wickets and most recently to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 wickets on April 27.
Rajasthan Royals have put together a strong campaign in IPL 2026 so far. They got off to a brilliant start, winning their first four games convincingly against Chennai Super Kings (by 8 wickets), Gujarat Titans (by 6 runs), Mumbai Indians (by 27 runs), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (by 6 wickets). The Royals then suffered a dip in form, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 57 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets. They bounced back strongly with a 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants but lost to SRH by 5 wickets. Most recently RR defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets on April 28.
Total matches – 30
Matches won by RR– 15
Matches won DC - 15
The RR vs DC clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals clash is scheduled at 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.