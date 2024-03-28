RR vs DC IPL 2024 Highlights: Chasing 186 runs against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Manshing Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on 28 March, Delhi Capitals failed to win the match and lost to Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. DC had scored 173/5 in 20 overs.
This is 9th win for home team Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
For Capitals, apart from David Warner (49), Tristan Stubbs (44*) and Rishabh Pant (28), no other batter could stay on the pitch for long.
For Rajasthan Royals, Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets each, while Avesh Khan picked one wicket.
Earlier, Rajasthan Royals after losing the toss and batting first, scored 185/5 in 20 overs in Jaipur on 28 March. Now Capitals had to score 186 runs to win. Riyan Parag scored an unbeaten 84 runs in 45 deliveries.
All the Delhi Capital bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav – clinched one wicket each.
Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Manshing Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on 28 March. The match has begun.
Playing in home conditions, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals would be aiming to continue their winning ways against the Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The Royals had convincingly defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in their opening clash on March 24 and are currently placed 2nd on the IPL Points table.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals failed to find rhythm in their opening encounter against the Punjab Kings and were eventually defeated by 6 wickets.
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Teams
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag, Y Chahal lead Rajasthan Royals to beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, Delhi Capitals failed to win the match and lost to Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. DC had scored 173/5 in 20 overs. This is 9th win for home team Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
David Warner 49
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant 28
Tristan Stubbs* 44
Abhishek Porel 9
Axar Patel* 15
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/30(3)
Avesh Khan 1/29(4)
Yuzvendra Chahal 2/19(3)
Sandeep Sharma 0/36(4)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Stubbs, Axar on crease; DC need 17 runs in 6 balls
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Sandeep Sharma continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Sandeep Sharma welcomes Sandeep with a SIX and followed by a boundary. DC scored 169/5 in 19 overs.
David Warner 49
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant 28
Tristan Stubbs* 42
Abhishek Porel 9
Axar Patel* 13
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/30(3)
Avesh Khan 1/25(3)
Yuzvendra Chahal 2/19(3)
Sandeep Sharma 0/36(4)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Stubbs, Axar on crease; DC need 32 runs in 12 balls
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Avesh Khan continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Axar Patel welcomes Avesh with a boundary. DC scored 154/5 in 18 overs.
David Warner 49
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant 28
Tristan Stubbs* 30
Abhishek Porel 9
Axar Patel* 10
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/30(3)
Avesh Khan 1/25(3)
Yuzvendra Chahal 2/19(3)
Sandeep Sharma 0/21(3)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Stubbs, Axar on crease; DC at 145/5 in 17 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Ravichandran Ashwin continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Stubbs smashes consecutive SIXes on the 5th and 6th delivery. DC scored 145/5 in 17 overs.
David Warner 49
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant 28
Tristan Stubbs* 28
Abhishek Porel 9
Axar Patel* 4
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/30(3)
Avesh Khan 1/16(2)
Yuzvendra Chahal 2/19(3)
Sandeep Sharma 0/21(3)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Porel OUT; DC at 126/5 in 16 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Yuzvendra Chahal continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Wicket!! Porel out in the 3rd delivery. DC scored 126/5 in 16 overs.
David Warner 49
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant 28
Tristan Stubbs* 11
Abhishek Porel 9
Axar Patel* 3
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/11(2)
Avesh Khan 1/16(2)
Yuzvendra Chahal 2/19(3)
Sandeep Sharma 0/21(3)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Porel, Stubbs on crease; DC at 120/4 in 15 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Sandeep Sharma continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. DC scored 120/4 in 15 overs.
David Warner 49
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant 28
Tristan Stubbs* 10
Abhishek Porel* 7
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/11(2)
Avesh Khan 1/16(2)
Yuzvendra Chahal 1/13(2)
Sandeep Sharma 0/21(3)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant OUT!! DC at 109/4 in 14 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, Tristan Stubbs and Rishabh Pant are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Yuzvendra Chahal continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Wicket!! Rishabh Pant OUT on the first delivery. DC scored 109/4 in 14 overs.
David Warner 49
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant 28
Tristan Stubbs* 4
Abhishek Porel* 3
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/11(2)
Avesh Khan 1/16(2)
Yuzvendra Chahal 1/13(2)
Sandeep Sharma 0/20(2)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Pant, Stubbs on crease; DC at 105/3 in 13 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, Tristan Stubbs and Rishabh Pant are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Sandeep Sharma continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. DC scored 105/3 in 13 overs.
David Warner 49
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant* 27
Tristan Stubbs* 4
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/11(2)
Avesh Khan 1/16(2)
Yuzvendra Chahal 0/8(1)
Sandeep Sharma 0/20(2)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Warner OUT!! DC at 99/3 in 12 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, David Warner and Rishabh Pant are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Avesh Khan continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Wicket!! Warner OUT on the second delivery. DC scored 99/3 in 12 overs.
David Warner 49
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant* 25
Tristan Stubbs* 1
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/11(2)
Avesh Khan 1/16(2)
Yuzvendra Chahal 0/8(1)
Sandeep Sharma 0/4(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Warner, Pant on crease; DC at 93/2 in 11 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, David Warner and Rishabh Pant are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Sandeep Sharma continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. DC scored 93/2 in 11 overs.
David Warner* 45
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant* 24
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/11(2)
Avesh Khan 0/10(1)
Yuzvendra Chahal 0/8(1)
Sandeep Sharma 0/4(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Warner, Pant on crease; DC at 81/2 in 9 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, David Warner and Rishabh Pant are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while R Ashwin continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Pant slams third delivery. DC scored 81/2 in 9 overs.
David Warner* 42
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant* 14
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/11(2)
Avesh Khan 0/10(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Warner, Pant on crease; DC at 73/2 in 8 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, David Warner and Rishabh Pant are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Avesh Khan continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Warner slams two boundaries on first and second deliveries. DC scored 73/2 in 8 overs.
David Warner* 41
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant* 8
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/4(1)
Avesh Khan 0/10(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Warner, Pant on crease; DC at 63/2 in 7 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, David Warner and Rishabh Pant are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Ravichandran Ashwin continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. DC scored 63/2 in 7 overs.
David Warner* 32
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant* 7
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/4(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Warner, Pant on crease; DC at 59/2 in 6 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, David Warner and Rishabh Pant are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Nandre Burger continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Warner slams a boundary and a SIX on the first and second deliveries. DC scored 59/2 in 6 overs.
David Warner* 30
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant* 5
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/29(3)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Warner, Pant on crease; DC at 47/2 in 5 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, David Warner and Rishabh Pant are on crease for Delhi Capitals, while Trent Boult continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Warner slams two SIXes on the first and 4th deliveries. DC scored 47/2 in 5 overs.
David Warner* 20
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant* 4
Trent Boult 0/29(3)
Nandre Burger 2/18(2)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui OUT; DC at 34/2 in 4 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh open the batting attack for Delhi Capitals, while Trent Boult continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Wicket!! Mitchell Marsh OUT on the second delivery and Ricky Bhui on the 4th delivery. Pant opens his account with a boundary. DC scored 34/2 in 4 overs.
David Warner* 7
Mitchell Marsh 23
Ricky Bhui 0
Rishabh Pant* 4
Trent Boult 0/16(2)
Nandre Burger 2/18(2)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Warner, Marsh open for Capitals; DC at 29/0 in 3 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh open the batting attack for Delhi Capitals, while Trent Boult continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Warner slams a boundary on second delivery, while Marsh sends the 4th and 6th deliveries for a boundaries. DC scored 29/0 in 3 overs.
David Warner* 6
Mitchell Marsh* 23
Trent Boult 0/16(2)
Nandre Burger 0/13(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Warner, Marsh open for Capitals; DC at 15/0 in 2 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh open the batting attack for Delhi Capitals, while Nandre Burger continues the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. Marsh slams three boundaries on first, third and fourth deliveries. DC scored 15/0 in 2 overs.
David Warner* 1
Mitchell Marsh* 14
Trent Boult 0/2(1)
Nandre Burger 0/13(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Warner, Marsh open for Capitals; DC at 2/0
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 186 runs, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh open the batting attack for Delhi Capitals, while Trent Boult open the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals. DC scored 1/0 in first over.
David Warner* 1
Mitchell Marsh* 1
Trent Boult 0/2(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Parag drives Royals to give Capitals 186-runs target
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Mukesh Kumar continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Parag slams back to back boundaries, followed by a SIX and a boundary again. Then again a WHOPPING SIX. RR scored 185/5 runs in 20 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 84
Ravichandran Ashwin 29
Dhruv Jurel 20
Shimron Hetmyer* 14
Khaleel Ahmed 1/4(4)
Mukesh Kumar 1/49(4)
Anrich Nortje 1/48(4)
Axar Patel 1/21(4)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/41(4)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Parag, Hetmyer on crease; RR at 160/5 in 19 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Mukesh Kumar continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Hetmyer slams a SIX on the third delivery, followed by a boundary on the next ball. RR scored 160/5 runs in 19 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 59
Ravichandran Ashwin 29
Dhruv Jurel 20
Shimron Hetmyer* 14
Khaleel Ahmed 1/4(4)
Mukesh Kumar 1/49(4)
Anrich Nortje 1/23(3)
Axar Patel 1/21(4)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/41(4)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Jurel OUT; RR at 145/5 in 18 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Anrich Nortje continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Jurel slams a boundary on 1st delivery and then loses his wicket on the next ball. RR scored 145/4 runs in 18 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 58
Ravichandran Ashwin 29
Dhruv Jurel 20
Shimron Hetmyer* 1
Khaleel Ahmed 1/4(4)
Mukesh Kumar 1/34(3)
Anrich Nortje 1/23(3)
Axar Patel 1/21(4)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/41(4)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Parag, Jurel; RR at 138/4 in 17 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Kuldeep Yadav continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Jurel slams a boundary on 3rd delivery. Parag sends the last delivery for a SIX. RR scored 138/4 runs in 17 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 57
Ravichandran Ashwin 29
Dhruv Jurel* 16
Khaleel Ahmed 1/4(4)
Mukesh Kumar 1/34(3)
Anrich Nortje 0/17(2)
Axar Patel 1/21(4)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/41(4)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Parag, Jurel; RR at 123/4 in 16 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Mukesh Kumar continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Both Jurel and Parag slam boundaries on first and 4th deliveries and then Parag hist a SIX on the last delivery. RR scored 123/4 runs in 16 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 50
Ravichandran Ashwin 29
Dhruv Jurel* 8
Khaleel Ahmed 1/4(4)
Mukesh Kumar 1/34(3)
Anrich Nortje 0/17(2)
Axar Patel 1/21(4)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/26(3)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Parag, Jurel on crease; RR at 108/4 in 15 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Khaleel Ahmed continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Parag slams a SIX on the third delivery, followed by two consecutive boundaries. RR scored 108/4 runs in 15 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 40
Ravichandran Ashwin 29
Dhruv Jurel* 3
Khaleel Ahmed 1/4(4)
Mukesh Kumar 1/19(1)
Anrich Nortje 0/17(2)
Axar Patel 1/21(4)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/26(3)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Ashwin OUT; RR at 93/4 in 14 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Axar Patel continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Wicket!! Ashwin OUT on the third delivery. RR scored 93/4 runs in 14 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 26
Ravichandran Ashwin 29
Dhruv Jurel* 2
Khaleel Ahmed 1/9(3)
Mukesh Kumar 1/19(1)
Anrich Nortje 0/17(2)
Axar Patel 1/21(4)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/26(3)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Parag, Ashwin on crease; RR at 88/3 in 13 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Kuldeep Yadav continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Parag slams a SIX on the third delivery. RR scored 88/3 runs in 13 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 24
Ravichandran Ashwin* 28
Khaleel Ahmed 1/9(3)
Mukesh Kumar 1/19(1)
Anrich Nortje 0/17(2)
Axar Patel 0/16(3)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/26(3)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Parag, Ashwin on crease; RR at 77/3 in 12 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Axar Patel continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. RR scored 77/3 runs in 12 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 15
Ravichandran Ashwin* 27
Khaleel Ahmed 1/9(3)
Mukesh Kumar 1/19(1)
Anrich Nortje 0/17(2)
Axar Patel 0/16(3)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/15(2
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Parag, Ashwin on crease; RR at 73/3 in 11 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Kuldeep Yadav continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Ashwin hits two SIXes on the 1st and 4th delivery. RR scored 73/3 runs in 11 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 13
Ravichandran Ashwin* 25
Khaleel Ahmed 1/9(3)
Mukesh Kumar 1/19(1)
Anrich Nortje 0/17(2)
Axar Patel 0/12(2)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/15(2)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Parag, Ashwin on crease; RR at 58/3 in 10 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Kuldeep Yadav continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Ashwin hits ab SIX on the 5th delivery. RR scored 58/3 runs in 10 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 12
Ravichandran Ashwin* 12
Khaleel Ahmed 1/9(3)
Mukesh Kumar 1/19(1)
Anrich Nortje 0/3(1)
Axar Patel 0/12(2)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/15(2)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Parag, Ashwin on crease; RR at 46/3 in 9 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Axar Patel continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. RR scored 46/3 runs in 9 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 10
Ravichandran Ashwin* 3
Khaleel Ahmed 1/9(3)
Mukesh Kumar 1/19(1)
Anrich Nortje 0/3(1)
Axar Patel 0/12(2)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/3(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Buttler OUT; RR at 38/3 in 8 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Kuldeep Yadav continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Wicket!! Buttler Out on the second delivery. RR scored 35/3 runs in 8 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 4
Ravichandran Ashwin*1
Khaleel Ahmed 1/9(3)
Mukesh Kumar 1/19(1)
Anrich Nortje 0/3(1)
Axar Patel 0/4(1)
Kuldeep Yadav 1/3(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag, Buttler on crease; RR at 35/2 in 7 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Axar Patel continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. RR scored 35/2 runs in 7 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler* 11
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 2
Khaleel Ahmed 1/9(3)
Mukesh Kumar 1/19(1)
Anrich Nortje 0/3(1)
Axar Patel 0/4(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Samson OUT; RR at 31/2 in 6 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Khaleel Ahmed continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Wicket!! Sanju Samson OUT on the second delivery. RR scored 31/2 runs in 6 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler* 9
Sanju Samson 15
Riyan Parag* 0
Khaleel Ahmed 1/9(3)
Mukesh Kumar 1/19(1)
Anrich Nortje 0/3(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Buttler, Samson on crease; RR at 29/1 in 5 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are on crease for Rajasthan Royals. While Anrich Nortje continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. RR scored 29/1 runs in 5 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler* 8
Sanju Samson* 15
Khaleel Ahmed 0/7(2)
Mukesh Kumar 1/19(1)
Anrich Nortje 0/3(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Buttler, Samson on crease; RR at 26/1 in 4 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are on crese for Rajasthan Royals. While Mukesh Kumar continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Samson welcomes Mukesh with a hat-trick of boundaries. RR scored 26/1 runs in 4 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler* 6
Sanju Samson* 14
Khaleel Ahmed 0/7(2)
Mukesh Kumar 1/19(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Buttler, Samson on crease; RR score 12/1 in 3 overs
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are on crese for Rajasthan Royals. While Khaleel Ahmed continues bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. RR scored 12/1 runs in 3 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler* 5
Sanju Samson* 1
Khaleel Ahmed 0/7(2)
Mukesh Kumar 1/5(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Jaiswal OUT; RR score 9/1 in 2 over
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler open for Rajasthan Royals. While Mukhesh Kumar open his bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Jaiswal smashes a boundary on the second delivery. Wicket!! Yashasvi Jaiswal loses his wicket on the 5th delivery RR scored 9/1 runs in 2 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5
Jos Buttler* 4
Sanju Samson* 0
Khaleel Ahmed 0/4(1)
Mukesh Kumar 1/5(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Jaiswal, Buttler on crease; RR score 4/0 in 1 over
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler open for Rajasthan Royals. While Khaleel Ahmed open the bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. RR scored 4/0 runs in first over.
Yashasvi Jaiswal* 1
Jos Buttler* 3
Khaleel Ahmed 0/4(1)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Match to begin soon
After winning the toss, Rishabh Pant decided to field first. Rajasthan Royals will bat first. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Pitch report
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: A different surface tonight in Jaipur and the boundary dimensions are equi-distant either side of the square, so the captain doesn't have to worry too much about angles and sides.
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI)
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI)
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI)
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant wins toss, Capitals will bowl first
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.
“We'll bowl first. The wicket looks fine and we want to use it, there might be some dew in the 2nd innings. Feels good to play 100 matches for the same franchise, but every game is important for me. Most of the concerns are regarding injury, but these are things you can't control. Two changes for us - Ishant hasn't recovered, Shai Hope has a back spasm. Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar come in," says Rishabh Pant.
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: This will Risabh Pant's his 100th IPL game.
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant gets a jersey with 100 written behind. This will Pant's his 100th IPL game
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Prediction
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Prediction
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Rajasthan will beat Delhi in their second match.
As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, RR will win the match. We, however, expect Delhi to secure their first win.
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Fantasy team
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Fantasy team
Rishabh Pant (WK), David Warner (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin.
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Live Streaming Details
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: The RR vs DC IPL 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Players to watch out for
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Players to watch out for
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult
DC: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!