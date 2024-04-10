RR vs GT 2024 IPL match is marred by rains at the Sawai Mansingh Singh Stadium, Jaipur. The rain gods delayed the toss and made another appearance after the 10th over of the second innings. Gujarat Titans were chasing a target of 197 runs against Rajasthan Royals before rain interrupted the match, and ground staff rushed in to cover the grounds.

Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade were batting on the crease when the rain disrupted the game. In case the rain doesn't stop, the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) will come into play which will mathematically decide the winner of the match by analyzing the score and wickets of both teams after 10 overs, the minimum overs played by both the teams.

RR vs GT 2024 IPL: Which team will win by DLS?

In case the rain doesn't allow the match to resume from the current stage, Rajasthan Royals will win the match as Gujarat Titans stand at 77/1 after 10 overs. As per the DLS method, GT should have made at least 86 runs after 10 overs and lost one wicket in the game to win this match.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan provided the Gujarat Titans with a wonderful start as they didn't lose any wickets in the first 8 overs of the game. Rajasthan Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen clinched Sai Sudharsan's wicket to bring some cheer to the Rajasthan Royals fans.

RR vs GT 2024 IPL: Riyan-Sanju's magic

Rajasthan Royals' comfortable position against Gujarat Titans comes due to the wonderful partnership between Riyan Parag and captain Sanju Samson, who punished GT pacers and slammed some magnificent boundaries to power their team's score to 197/3 after 20 overs.

The Gujarat Titans bowlers were fairly expensive against Rajasthan Royals and they failed to clinch wickets and conceded many runs. Mohit Sharma was the most-expensive bowler as he conceded 51 runs in 4 overs and clinched one wicket while magical spinner Rashid Khan conceded 18 runs in 4 overs with a same number of wickets.

