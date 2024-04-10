RR vs GT 2024 IPL match interrupted due to rain. THIS team will win if DLS method comes in play
RR vs GT 2024 IPL: Gujarat Titans were chasing a target of 197 runs against Rajasthan Royals before rain interrupted the match, and ground staff rushed in to cover the grounds
RR vs GT 2024 IPL match is marred by rains at the Sawai Mansingh Singh Stadium, Jaipur. The rain gods delayed the toss and made another appearance after the 10th over of the second innings. Gujarat Titans were chasing a target of 197 runs against Rajasthan Royals before rain interrupted the match, and ground staff rushed in to cover the grounds.