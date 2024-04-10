Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  RR vs GT 2024 IPL match interrupted due to rain. THIS team will win if DLS method comes in play

RR vs GT 2024 IPL match interrupted due to rain. THIS team will win if DLS method comes in play

Devesh Kumar

  • RR vs GT 2024 IPL: Gujarat Titans were chasing a target of 197 runs against Rajasthan Royals before rain interrupted the match, and ground staff rushed in to cover the grounds

RR vs GT 2024 IPL match: Ground staff brings covers on the field amid rain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur

RR vs GT 2024 IPL match is marred by rains at the Sawai Mansingh Singh Stadium, Jaipur. The rain gods delayed the toss and made another appearance after the 10th over of the second innings. Gujarat Titans were chasing a target of 197 runs against Rajasthan Royals before rain interrupted the match, and ground staff rushed in to cover the grounds.

Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade were batting on the crease when the rain disrupted the game. In case the rain doesn't stop, the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) will come into play which will mathematically decide the winner of the match by analyzing the score and wickets of both teams after 10 overs, the minimum overs played by both the teams.

RR vs GT 2024 IPL: Which team will win by DLS?

In case the rain doesn't allow the match to resume from the current stage, Rajasthan Royals will win the match as Gujarat Titans stand at 77/1 after 10 overs. As per the DLS method, GT should have made at least 86 runs after 10 overs and lost one wicket in the game to win this match.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan provided the Gujarat Titans with a wonderful start as they didn't lose any wickets in the first 8 overs of the game. Rajasthan Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen clinched Sai Sudharsan's wicket to bring some cheer to the Rajasthan Royals fans.

RR vs GT 2024 IPL: Riyan-Sanju's magic

Rajasthan Royals' comfortable position against Gujarat Titans comes due to the wonderful partnership between Riyan Parag and captain Sanju Samson, who punished GT pacers and slammed some magnificent boundaries to power their team's score to 197/3 after 20 overs.

The Gujarat Titans bowlers were fairly expensive against Rajasthan Royals and they failed to clinch wickets and conceded many runs. Mohit Sharma was the most-expensive bowler as he conceded 51 runs in 4 overs and clinched one wicket while magical spinner Rashid Khan conceded 18 runs in 4 overs with a same number of wickets.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!