RR vs GT IPL 2025 head to head: Have Gujarat Titans won at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium? Full Stats

The Rajasthan Royals will host the Gujarat Titans in Match 47 of Indian Premier League later today.

The game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will be a battle between the second best team in the league versus the second worst, as far as IPL standings are concerned.

Ahead of today's match, let us take a look at the key stats:

RR vs GT head-to-head record at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in the IPL Total matches played: 2

Rajasthan Royals wins: 0

Gujarat Titans wins: 2

Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 3 wickets (April 10, 2024)

RR vs GT head-to-head record in the IPL (Overall) Total matches played: 7

Rajasthan Royals wins: 1

Gujarat Titans wins: 6

Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 58 runs (April 9, 2025 - Narendra Modi Stadium)

RR record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the IPL Total matches played: 59

Won: 37

Lost: 22

Highest Score: 214/2 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 7, 2023) - SRH won by 4 wickets

Lowest Score: 59 all out vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 14, 2023) - RCB won by 112 runs

RR vs GT: Most runs (All IPL matches) Sanju Samson (RR) - Matches: 7, Runs: 271, Average: 45.16, Strike Rate: 163.25, Highest Score: 68*

Shubman Gill (GT) - Matches: 7, Runs: 248, Average: 41.33, Strike Rate: 127.83, Highest Score: 72

Jos Buttler (GT/RR) - Matches: 7, Runs: 234, Average: 33.42, Strike Rate: 145.34, Highest Score: 89

RR vs GT: Most wickets (All IPL matches) Rashid Khan (GT) - Innings: 7, Wickets: 9, Economy: 6.14, Average: 19.11, Best Figures: 3/14

Mohammed Shami (GT) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 7, Economy: 8.35, Average: 23.85, Best Figures: 3/25

Hardik Pandya (GT) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 7, Economy: 6.55, Average: 13.57, Best Figures: 3/17

While RR might be all but out of IPL 2025, they still have pride to play for. In the other corner, GT will be eager to regain their top spot, which they lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after their win on Sunday night.