RR vs GT IPL 2025 head to head: Have Gujarat Titans won at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium? Full Stats

The game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will be a battle between the second best team in the league versus the second worst, as far as IPL standings are concerned. 

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated28 Apr 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal and others during a practice session ahead of their Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur(PTI)

The Rajasthan Royals will host the Gujarat Titans in Match 47 of Indian Premier League later today.

Advertisement

The game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will be a battle between the second best team in the league versus the second worst, as far as IPL standings are concerned.

Ahead of today's match, let us take a look at the key stats:

RR vs GT head-to-head record at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in the IPL

Total matches played: 2

Rajasthan Royals wins: 0

Gujarat Titans wins: 2

Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 3 wickets (April 10, 2024)

Also Read | RR vs GT: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, pitch report, weather forecast

RR vs GT head-to-head record in the IPL (Overall)

Total matches played: 7

Rajasthan Royals wins: 1

Gujarat Titans wins: 6

Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 58 runs (April 9, 2025 - Narendra Modi Stadium)

RR record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the IPL

Total matches played: 59

Advertisement

Won: 37

Lost: 22

Highest Score: 214/2 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 7, 2023) - SRH won by 4 wickets

Lowest Score: 59 all out vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 14, 2023) - RCB won by 112 runs

RR vs GT: Most runs (All IPL matches)

Sanju Samson (RR) - Matches: 7, Runs: 271, Average: 45.16, Strike Rate: 163.25, Highest Score: 68*

Shubman Gill (GT) - Matches: 7, Runs: 248, Average: 41.33, Strike Rate: 127.83, Highest Score: 72

Jos Buttler (GT/RR) - Matches: 7, Runs: 234, Average: 33.42, Strike Rate: 145.34, Highest Score: 89

RR vs GT: Most wickets (All IPL matches)

Rashid Khan (GT) - Innings: 7, Wickets: 9, Economy: 6.14, Average: 19.11, Best Figures: 3/14

Mohammed Shami (GT) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 7, Economy: 8.35, Average: 23.85, Best Figures: 3/25

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya (GT) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 7, Economy: 6.55, Average: 13.57, Best Figures: 3/17

Also Read | ’Were probably out, but theres still a lot to play for’: RR bowling coach Shane Bond

While RR might be all but out of IPL 2025, they still have pride to play for. In the other corner, GT will be eager to regain their top spot, which they lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after their win on Sunday night.

So, expect a fiery contest in Jaipur as both teams have their own motivation to put their best foot forward

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRR vs GT IPL 2025 head to head: Have Gujarat Titans won at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium? Full Stats
First Published:28 Apr 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App