RR vs GT IPL 2025: Top 6 players to pick in your fantasy team as Rajasthan look to arrest slide against Gujarat

The match at the Sawai Mansingh stadium will be a clash between the second best team in the league versus the second worst, as far as IPL standings are concerned.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated28 Apr 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Jaipur: Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left, and Rajasthan Royals' Nitish Rana during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Sunday, April 27, 2025.
Jaipur: Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill, left, and Rajasthan Royals’ Nitish Rana during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (PTI)

As Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans lock horns in the Indian Premier League 2025, both teams will look at their in-form stars who could decide the outcome.

Here are six players – three from each side – whose could be the difference makers at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in this crucial match.

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The elegant southpaw did not make a great start to the campaign but Yashasvi Jaiswal has got back to his usual best in recent games. In his last six innings, the left handed opener has smashed four fifties and will come into this fixture against GT on the back of a blistering 19-ball 49 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Also Read | RR vs GT IPL 2025 Head to Head: Have Gujarat won at Sawai Mansingh Stadium?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The 14-year-old prodigy has shown the cricketing world why he belongs at the top level despite his very young age with his aggressive batting. After making history in the IPL by becoming the youngest debutant in the league, when he took strike against the Lucknow Super Giants, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has scored 50 runs in 32 deliveries in his first two IPL matches.

He will be key to giving RR an excellent start at the top along with Jaiswal.

Shimron Hetmyer

The West Indian has not hit the highs from his previous seasons but the left handed middle order batsman has shown glimpses of his talent in IPL 2025. His best innings this year was against the same opponent in today's game as he hit 52 off 32 against Gujarat Titans in the reverse fixture.

He will be key to RR's hopes, especially since he plays the pivotal role of a finisher.

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill

The GT skipper is coming off a magnificent knock of 90 runs in 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shubman Gill has accumulated 305 runs from eight innings at an average of 43 and strike rate of 153. Gill has registered three fifties in the tournament.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan has shown remarkable consistency in the ongoing season. He has amassed 417 runs at an average of 52 while striking at 152. The left-hand batter has registered five half centuries in eight innings in the tournament.

 

Also Read | Jos Buttler’s stats at Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Key numbers before RR vs GT clash

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan’s IPL 2025 campaign has been a bit lukewarm. However, he could find some purchase from the Jaipur pitch, which helps slower bowlers.

Today's game at the Sawai Mansingh stadium could be the catalyst for Khan to reignite his season, especially since his previous outing, against KKR at Eden Gardens, was a successful one (2/25 from his 4 overs).

First Published:28 Apr 2025, 02:52 PM IST
