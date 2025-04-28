RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Who is Yudhvir Singh Charak? Jammu & Kashmir cricketer making waves in Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a feeder for emerging talents from all parts of the country. Among all, one named doing the round was of Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Yudhvir Singh Charak. The pacer replaced Tushar Deshpande in the Rajasthan Royals playing XI against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday in IPL 2025.

This is also Charak's second match for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 after he made his debut for the franchise against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. He didn't take a wicket against Punjab Kings. Coming in as a first-change bowler against Gujarat Titans, Charak was expensive, conceding 38 runs in his three overs without success.

Also Read | RR vs GT: Top 6 players to pick in your fantasy team as Rajasthan look for win

All you need to know about Yudhvir Singh Charak Born in Roop Nagar in Jammu, Charak did his schooling from KC International Pestle Weed School. However, despite being born in Jammu, the bowling all-rounder made his first-class debut for Hyderabad in 2019 before moving to his home state.

Known for his natural pace, Charak, a right-arm pacer, honed graduated into the senior side by honing his skills in domestic U19 cricket. Charak first tryst with IPL came in 2021 when he signed by Mumbai Indians. However, he didn't get a chance.

He made his IPL debut in IPL 2023 for Lucknow Super Giants, taking two wickets in his first-ever game in the world's richest league. Ahead of the IPL 2025, Charak was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for ₹35 lakhs. So far, Charak has played seven IPL games, taking four wickets in total.