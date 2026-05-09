RR vs GT LIVE score IPL 2026: High-stakes playoff clash on cards as Rajasthan Royals host Gujarat Titans in Jaipur

RR vs GT LIVE score: Rajasthan Royals lock horns with the Gujarat Titans in a high-stakes playoff race match of the IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both sides sit on 12 points from 10 games, six wins and four losses each, but the points table tells a story of contrasting momentum.
Rajasthan Royals currently occupy fourth spot with a net run rate of +0.510, while Gujarat Titans sit fifth at -0.147. A win for GT could shoot them up to second place, leapfrogging several teams. For RR, victory keeps their top-four hopes alive and avoids a nervous wait during their upcoming break.
Gujarat Titans enter the contest on a high, riding a three-match winning streak. Their batting has clicked beautifully, led by skipper Shubman Gill, while the bowling attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and spin wizard Rashid Khan looks razor-sharp. Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan provide solidity in the middle order.
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have looked a bit shaky lately, losing three of their last five outings. They last played on May 1 and failed to defend a big total against the Delhi Capitals. However, the long break has given them time to regroup. Young guns Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bring explosive power at the top, while captain Riyan Parag and all-rounder Jofra Archer add balance.
Full squads
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Total matches played: 9
Matches won by RR – 3
Matches won by GT – 6
The RR vs GT match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans is scheduled at 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans clash.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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