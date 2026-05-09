RR vs GT LIVE score IPL 2026: High-stakes playoff clash on cards as Rajasthan Royals host Gujarat Titans in Jaipur

RR vs GT LIVE score: Rajasthan Royals lock horns with the Gujarat Titans in a high-stakes playoff race match of the IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both sides sit on 12 points from 10 games, six wins and four losses each, but the points table tells a story of contrasting momentum.

Rajasthan Royals currently occupy fourth spot with a net run rate of +0.510, while Gujarat Titans sit fifth at -0.147. A win for GT could shoot them up to second place, leapfrogging several teams. For RR, victory keeps their top-four hopes alive and avoids a nervous wait during their upcoming break.

Gujarat Titans enter the contest on a high, riding a three-match winning streak. Their batting has clicked beautifully, led by skipper Shubman Gill, while the bowling attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and spin wizard Rashid Khan looks razor-sharp. Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan provide solidity in the middle order.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have looked a bit shaky lately, losing three of their last five outings. They last played on May 1 and failed to defend a big total against the Delhi Capitals. However, the long break has given them time to regroup. Young guns Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bring explosive power at the top, while captain Riyan Parag and all-rounder Jofra Archer add balance.

Full squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala