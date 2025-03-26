IPL 2025, RR vs KKR highlights: Quinton de Kock’s 97 not out helps Kolkata Knight Riders lodge first point

IPL 2025, RR VS KKR highlights: Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97 off 61 balls helped Kolkata Knight Riders to a convincing eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals to lodge first points in IPL 2025. Chasing 152 runs to win, KKR romped home win 17.3 overs. Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane are the only two KKR batters dismissed.
Earlier, KKR bowlers performed in unison reducing the Rajasthan Royals to 151/9 in 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy (2/17 in 4 overs) and Moeen Ali (2/23 in 4 overs) got deliveries to grip and turn on a sticky track while seamer Vaibhav Arora (2/33 in 4 overs) also used clever change of pace to get his scalps.
Pacer Harshit Rana also got a couple of wickets. Neither Yashasvi Jaiswal (29 off 24 balls) or stand-in skipper Riyan Parag (25 off 15 balls) could convert their starts as wickets fell at regular intervals. Dhruv Jurel top-scored with 33 off 28 balls.
Quinton de Kock wins it style for KKR as he finishes off the game with 4, 6 and 6 off Jofra Archer. QDK remains not out at 97 as KKR win by 8 wickets.
A second ball was taken post the time-out after a request from Rajasthan Royals. KKR need 27 runs from 24 balls.
Quinton de Kock completes his first fifty for KKR as the South African steers the defending champions in chase. 100 for KKR. KKR 103/2 (13)
OUTTT!!! Rajasthan Royals get their first wicket after Moeen Ali was run out for 5. Ajinkya Rahane comes in the middle. KKR 44/1 (7)
Riyan Parag comes into the attack and QDK treats him in the most special way - four over mid-on. KKR 35/0 (5)
After being out for single digits in the last game, Quinton de Kock is showing what he is capable off with a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay. Moeen Ali is playing the second fiddle in the chase. KKR 29/0 (4)
Moeen Ali and Quinton de Kock are at the crease. Jofra Archer will open the attack.
That's it. Two wickets for Harshit Rana and one wicket for Spencer Johnson as KKR restrict Rajasthan Royals for 151/9 in 20 overs.
OUTTTT!!!! Vaibhav Arora gets his second wicket as Shubham Dubey holes out to Andre Russell at deep backward point. RR 110/6 (15.2)
100 comes up for Rajasthan Royals with a couple of back-to-back boundaries off Harshit Rana. RR 103/5 (14)
OUTTT!!! Another wicket goes down for Rajasthan Royals as Moeen Ali gets the wicket of Nitish Rana. Four wickets in four consecutive overs. Its already a matter of deep concern for Rajasthan Royals. Shubham Dubey comes in as an Impact Player for Sanju Samson. RR 82/5 (11)
OUTTTT!!!! Second wicket for Varun Chakaravarthy in his second over. Wanindu Hasaranga tries to go over the top, gets a top edge and Ajinkya Rahane takes the catch. Three wickets for KKR in three consecutive overs. RR 76/4 (9.5)
OUTTTT!!! Maiden wicket for Moeen Ali for KKR. Yashasvi Jaiswal dances down the ground to go over the top but ends up giving a catch to Spencer Johnson. RR 69/3 (8.4)
OUTTTT!!!! Varun Chakaravarthy strikes in his first over as Riyan Parag skies only for QDK to remove his helmet and complete the catch. The local boy departs for 25. RR 67/2 (7.5)
OUTTTT!!!!! Vaibhav Arora castles Sanju Samson. The RR opener dances down the ground, loses the line of the ball only to see his leg stump uprooted. RR 33/1 (3.5)
Spencer Johnson continues with his second and Yashasvi Jaiswal welcoming him with a straight down-the-ground four. With this four, Jaiswal reaches 200 fours in IPL. BANGGG!!!! Johnson bangs full and Jaiswal sends it into the second tier. RR 26/0 (3)
After a nine-run over, Vaibhav Arora makes a good comeback for KKR with just five runs conceded in his first. RR 14/0 (2)
It's game time in Guwahati. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson are at the crease. Spencer Johnson will open the attack. A top edge for Jaiswal but the ball goes over the short fine leg for the boundary. RR 9/0 (1)
Spinners will have a good time at the Barsapara wicket as the surface is a little bit dry but will a lot of grass cover. It will slow up as the match progresses. That's why KKR brought in spinner Moeen Ali in place of Sunil Narine while RR have got Wanindu Hasaranga in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Wanindu Hasaranga makes his debut for Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and Ajinkya Rahane opts to bowl first. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine is unwell and Moeen Ali makes his KKR debut
Here's how Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Sunil Narine stand in the powerplay
Before the game, KKR players and support stagg visited Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to seek blessings. Captain Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer, head coach Chandrakant Pandit and CEO Venky Mysore were all present at the temple on Wednesday morning. The other players present and staff also included Varun Chakaravarthy, Chetan Sakariya, Ramandeep Singh and bowling coach Bharat Arun.
Jofra Archer conceded most runs against SRH - 76 runs in his four overs without a wicket. Will RR stick with Archer against KKR? Notably, Archer's 0/76 was the most expensive spell in IPL history.
There has been a lot of talk with 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi who was bought by Rajasthan Royals during the auction. Will the youngster get a chance to make his IPL debut?
For Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson his finger injury is not a problem while batting. Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Dubey also contributed with useful knocks.
For KKR, Sunil Natine and Ajinkya Rahane looked to be in sublime touch against RCB. However, their expensive middle order of Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell failed to deliver.
In the first match of IPL 2025, KKR's middle-order was left undone by RCB spinners, especially left-arm slow bowler Krunal Pandya. Will RR take a leaf out of RCB's plans against KKR and find a place for left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya in the playing XI? In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently, Kartikeya finished as the second-highest wicket-taker.
For the unknown, regular captain Sanju Samson will once again be the Impact Player for Rajasthan Royals as he will be playing as a pure batter. He is yet to recover fully from his finger injury. In his absence, Riyan Parag will lead RR.
Notably, both RR and KKR are on equal as far as head to head stats are concerned. Both have won 14 matches each while two games went into a tie.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad pretty dominantly. After SRH posted 286/6, RR could only manage 242/6 in 20 overs.
KKR are coming after a loss to RCB in their tournament opener on March 22. Chasing KKR's 174/8, RCB romped home with seven wickets and more than three overs to spare.
Hello and welcome to the IPL 2025 match between KKR and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.