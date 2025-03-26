IPL 2025, RR vs KKR highlights: Quinton de Kock’s 97 not out helps Kolkata Knight Riders lodge first point

IPL 2025, RR VS KKR highlights: Batting first, Rajasthan Royals managed 151/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders rode on Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97 off 61 balls.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Mar 2025, 01:23 AM IST
IPL 2025, RR vs KKR highlights: Quinton de Kock celebrates his fifty.
IPL 2025, RR vs KKR highlights: Quinton de Kock celebrates his fifty. (REUTERS)

IPL 2025, RR VS KKR highlights: Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97 off 61 balls helped Kolkata Knight Riders to a convincing eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals to lodge first points in IPL 2025. Chasing 152 runs to win, KKR romped home win 17.3 overs. Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane are the only two KKR batters dismissed.

Earlier, KKR bowlers performed in unison reducing the Rajasthan Royals to 151/9 in 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy (2/17 in 4 overs) and Moeen Ali (2/23 in 4 overs) got deliveries to grip and turn on a sticky track while seamer Vaibhav Arora (2/33 in 4 overs) also used clever change of pace to get his scalps.

Pacer Harshit Rana also got a couple of wickets. Neither Yashasvi Jaiswal (29 off 24 balls) or stand-in skipper Riyan Parag (25 off 15 balls) could convert their starts as wickets fell at regular intervals. Dhruv Jurel top-scored with 33 off 28 balls.

Follow updates here:
26 Mar 2025, 10:59 PM IST

RR vs KKR live score: QDK remains not out at 97 as KKR win by 8 wickets.

Quinton de Kock wins it style for KKR as he finishes off the game with 4, 6 and 6 off Jofra Archer. QDK remains not out at 97 as KKR win by 8 wickets.

26 Mar 2025, 10:50 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: RR take second ball post time-out

A second ball was taken post the time-out after a request from Rajasthan Royals. KKR need 27 runs from 24 balls.

26 Mar 2025, 10:32 PM IST

RR VS KKR LIVE SCORE: 100 for KKR

Quinton de Kock completes his first fifty for KKR as the South African steers the defending champions in chase. 100 for KKR. KKR 103/2 (13)

26 Mar 2025, 10:03 PM IST

RR vs KKR live score: Moeen Ali departs for 5

OUTTT!!! Rajasthan Royals get their first wicket after Moeen Ali was run out for 5. Ajinkya Rahane comes in the middle. KKR 44/1 (7)

26 Mar 2025, 09:52 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: QDK in no mood to stop

Riyan Parag comes into the attack and QDK treats him in the most special way - four over mid-on. KKR 35/0 (5)

26 Mar 2025, 09:49 PM IST

KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Quinton de Kock in his elements

After being out for single digits in the last game, Quinton de Kock is showing what he is capable off with a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay. Moeen Ali is playing the second fiddle in the chase. KKR 29/0 (4)

26 Mar 2025, 09:33 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: It’s chase time

Moeen Ali and Quinton de Kock are at the crease. Jofra Archer will open the attack.

26 Mar 2025, 09:16 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: KKR need 152 runs to win

That's it. Two wickets for Harshit Rana and one wicket for Spencer Johnson as KKR restrict Rajasthan Royals for 151/9 in 20 overs.

26 Mar 2025, 08:49 PM IST

KKR vs RR LIVE SCore: Vaibhav Arora gets his second wicket

OUTTTT!!!! Vaibhav Arora gets his second wicket as Shubham Dubey holes out to Andre Russell at deep backward point. RR 110/6 (15.2)

26 Mar 2025, 08:44 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: 100 up for Royals

100 comes up for Rajasthan Royals with a couple of back-to-back boundaries off Harshit Rana. RR 103/5 (14)

26 Mar 2025, 08:28 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Moeen Ali takes his second

OUTTT!!! Another wicket goes down for Rajasthan Royals as Moeen Ali gets the wicket of Nitish Rana. Four wickets in four consecutive overs. Its already a matter of deep concern for Rajasthan Royals. Shubham Dubey comes in as an Impact Player for Sanju Samson. RR 82/5 (11)

26 Mar 2025, 08:22 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Second wicket for Varun Chakaravarthy

OUTTTT!!!! Second wicket for Varun Chakaravarthy in his second over. Wanindu Hasaranga tries to go over the top, gets a top edge and Ajinkya Rahane takes the catch. Three wickets for KKR in three consecutive overs. RR 76/4 (9.5)

26 Mar 2025, 08:13 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Maiden wicket for Moeen Ali for KKR

OUTTTT!!! Maiden wicket for Moeen Ali for KKR. Yashasvi Jaiswal dances down the ground to go over the top but ends up giving a catch to Spencer Johnson. RR 69/3 (8.4)

26 Mar 2025, 08:09 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Varun Chakaravarthy strikes in his first

OUTTTT!!!! Varun Chakaravarthy strikes in his first over as Riyan Parag skies only for QDK to remove his helmet and complete the catch. The local boy departs for 25. RR 67/2 (7.5)

26 Mar 2025, 07:50 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Vaibhav Arora castles Sanju Samson

OUTTTT!!!!! Vaibhav Arora castles Sanju Samson. The RR opener dances down the ground, loses the line of the ball only to see his leg stump uprooted. RR 33/1 (3.5)

26 Mar 2025, 07:45 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: 200 fours for Jaiswal

Spencer Johnson continues with his second and Yashasvi Jaiswal welcoming him with a straight down-the-ground four. With this four, Jaiswal reaches 200 fours in IPL. BANGGG!!!! Johnson bangs full and Jaiswal sends it into the second tier. RR 26/0 (3)

26 Mar 2025, 07:41 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Decent start by KKR

After a nine-run over, Vaibhav Arora makes a good comeback for KKR with just five runs conceded in his first. RR 14/0 (2)

26 Mar 2025, 07:32 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: It’s game time in Guwahati

It's game time in Guwahati. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson are at the crease. Spencer Johnson will open the attack. A top edge for Jaiswal but the ball goes over the short fine leg for the boundary. RR 9/0 (1)

26 Mar 2025, 07:25 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE Score: Barsapara pitch report

Spinners will have a good time at the Barsapara wicket as the surface is a little bit dry but will a lot of grass cover. It will slow up as the match progresses. That's why KKR brought in spinner Moeen Ali in place of Sunil Narine while RR have got Wanindu Hasaranga in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi.

26 Mar 2025, 07:22 PM IST

RR vs KKR live: Wanindu Hasaranga makes his debut for Rajasthan Royals

Wanindu Hasaranga makes his debut for Rajasthan Royals

26 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST

KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Kolkata opt to bowl

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and Ajinkya Rahane opts to bowl first. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine is unwell and Moeen Ali makes his KKR debut

26 Mar 2025, 06:25 PM IST

KKR vs RR live score: Here’s how Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Sunil Narine stand in the powerplay

Here's how Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Sunil Narine stand in the powerplay

26 Mar 2025, 05:18 PM IST

KKR vs RR Live score: KKR players visit Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Before the game, KKR players and support stagg visited Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to seek blessings. Captain Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer, head coach Chandrakant Pandit and CEO Venky Mysore were all present at the temple on Wednesday morning. The other players present and staff also included Varun Chakaravarthy, Chetan Sakariya, Ramandeep Singh and bowling coach Bharat Arun.

26 Mar 2025, 04:54 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Will Jofra Archer play against KKR ?

Jofra Archer conceded most runs against SRH - 76 runs in his four overs without a wicket. Will RR stick with Archer against KKR? Notably, Archer's 0/76 was the most expensive spell in IPL history.

26 Mar 2025, 04:50 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi make IPL debut?

There has been a lot of talk with 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi who was bought by Rajasthan Royals during the auction. Will the youngster get a chance to make his IPL debut?

26 Mar 2025, 04:49 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Milestones to watch out for

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal is 21 runs away from 3000 runs in T20s
  • Shimron Hetmyer is 53 runs away from 5000 runs in T20s
  • Jofra Archer is 2 wickets away from 50 wickets in IPL
  • Tushar Deshpande is 5 wickets away from 50 wickets in IPL
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal is 2 fours away from 200 fours in IPL
  • Maheesh Theekshana is 6 wickets away from 200 wickets in T20s
26 Mar 2025, 04:46 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Sanju Samson stars for RR

For Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson his finger injury is not a problem while batting. Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Dubey also contributed with useful knocks.

26 Mar 2025, 04:42 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE score: KKR’s middle order woes

For KKR, Sunil Natine and Ajinkya Rahane looked to be in sublime touch against RCB. However, their expensive middle order of Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell failed to deliver.

26 Mar 2025, 04:33 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Will Kumar Kartikeya find a place?

In the first match of IPL 2025, KKR's middle-order was left undone by RCB spinners, especially left-arm slow bowler Krunal Pandya. Will RR take a leaf out of RCB's plans against KKR and find a place for left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya in the playing XI? In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently, Kartikeya finished as the second-highest wicket-taker.

26 Mar 2025, 04:30 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Why Sanju Samson is not leading RR?

For the unknown, regular captain Sanju Samson will once again be the Impact Player for Rajasthan Royals as he will be playing as a pure batter. He is yet to recover fully from his finger injury. In his absence, Riyan Parag will lead RR.

26 Mar 2025, 04:28 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Head-to-head stats

Notably, both RR and KKR are on equal as far as head to head stats are concerned. Both have won 14 matches each while two games went into a tie.

26 Mar 2025, 03:59 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: What happened in SRH vs RR clash?

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad pretty dominantly. After SRH posted 286/6, RR could only manage 242/6 in 20 overs.

26 Mar 2025, 03:31 PM IST

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: What happened in KKR vs RCB clash?

KKR are coming after a loss to RCB in their tournament opener on March 22. Chasing KKR's 174/8, RCB romped home with seven wickets and more than three overs to spare.

26 Mar 2025, 03:20 PM IST

RR VS KKR Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the IPL 2025 match between KKR and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

