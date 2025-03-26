IPL 2025, RR vs KKR highlights: Quinton de Kock’s 97 not out helps Kolkata Knight Riders lodge first point

IPL 2025, RR VS KKR highlights: Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97 off 61 balls helped Kolkata Knight Riders to a convincing eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals to lodge first points in IPL 2025. Chasing 152 runs to win, KKR romped home win 17.3 overs. Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane are the only two KKR batters dismissed.

Earlier, KKR bowlers performed in unison reducing the Rajasthan Royals to 151/9 in 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy (2/17 in 4 overs) and Moeen Ali (2/23 in 4 overs) got deliveries to grip and turn on a sticky track while seamer Vaibhav Arora (2/33 in 4 overs) also used clever change of pace to get his scalps.

Pacer Harshit Rana also got a couple of wickets. Neither Yashasvi Jaiswal (29 off 24 balls) or stand-in skipper Riyan Parag (25 off 15 balls) could convert their starts as wickets fell at regular intervals. Dhruv Jurel top-scored with 33 off 28 balls.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.